LIST: Bundaberg CQUniversity students graduating today
Diploma of Business
Administration
Tammy Louise Medcalf
Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care
Susan Hedges
Diploma of Nursing
Benita Ellen Hay
Mary Anna Karlowitz
Priscilla Loftis
Amanda Jane Teefy
Associate Degree of
Building Surveying
Angela Gay Arnold
Bachelor of Accounting
Leonie Sue Kuhnel-Dawson
Rebecca Nielsen
Sam Thomas Roberts
Caitlin Maree Turnbull
Bachelor of Accounting with Distinction
Connor Dean Silcox
Bachelor of Aviation (Technology) with Distinction
Jason Ross Massey
Bachelor of Business
(Human Resources
Management)
Carissa Jade Henwood
Bachelor of Business (Management and Human Resources Management)
Jessica Grace Atkins
Darcie Jayne Shailer
Bachelor of Business (Management and Human Resources Management) with Distinction
Tania Maree Hindmarch
Bachelor of Digital Media
Elizabeth Jade Marsh
Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood)
Kayla Ann Clark
Krystal Laree Cummings
Casey Maree Daniel
Kate Louise Davis
Kara Lorraine Dawson
Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood) with Distinction
Tess Philips
Bachelor of Education
(Primary)
Jessica Marie Galea
Ellise Marie Leahy
Vehri Melek Ozdogan
Elizabeth Rose Watson
Bachelor of Education
(Primary) with Distinction
Jo-Anne Ngaerie Dionysius
Susan Hedges
Elizabeth Alaura Hennessy
Stefanie Hoffmann
Bachelor of Education
(Secondary)
Jennifer Maria Conway
Ethan James Todd
Bachelor of Environmental Science (Water Management) with Distinction
Hayley Michelle Threlkeld
Bachelor of Information Technology
Clint Ryan Lester
Bachelor of Information Technology (Application Development)
Jerome Andre Gorlick
Bibek Neupane
Bachelor of Information Technology (Network Security)
Sabin Bhuju
Bachelor of Laws
Matthew Carleton Badger
Samantha Harry
Timothy Patrick Slocomb
Jennifer Margaret Walden-Soppa
Bachelor of Laws with
Distinction
Bee Kiat Ang
Bachelor of Nursing
Jessica Maree Bottrell
Michelle Kathryn Braddon
Lucrecha Bromley
Hannah Marie Emerick
Kyla-Ree Machelle Fleming
Gabriella Ilse Meerman
Peta Ellen Pearce
Michael Robert Pearce
Sarah Maree Pearce
Jamie May Robinson
Aden Michele Simms
Francesca Elisabeth
Swindells
Scott Alexander Wilkie
Bachelor of Nursing with Distinction
Rebekah Olivia McLaughlin
Sarah Louise Rose
Wendy-Anne Whitton
Eden Ann-Louise Zaal
Bachelor of Occupational Health and Safety
Mark Leskovar
Bachelor of Paramedic
Science
Caitlyn Selena Chappell
Nikki Renee Middleton
Bachelor of Psychological Science
Alexandra Kate Bauer
Jessikah May Baumgartner
Bronte Lee Civill
Beau James Volker
Bachelor of Public Health (Environmental Health) with Distinction
Brooke Narelle Singleton
Bachelor of Science (Agricultural and Food Science)
Martin Charles Ilett
Bachelor of Science (Analytical and Molecular
Science) with Distinction
Daniel Hall
Bachelor of Science
(Psychology)
Karen Cheyne Payne
Bachelor of Teaching
Tennielle Renee Brooke Crossett
Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Civil)
Joshua Madsen
Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Mechanical)
David John Behrens
Juan Santiago Esparza Rincon
Bachelor of Science (Honours)
Kristie Anne Dillon
Tracey Leigh Loughman
Graduate Certificate in
Information Systems with Distinction
Elizabeth Maree Whitworth
Graduate Certificate in Project Management with Distinction
Alana Anne Sinnamon
Doctor of Education
Karena Joy Menzie-Ballantyne
Doctor of Philosophy
Pamela Alethea Ellem