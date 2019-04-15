Menu
GRADUATION DAY: Lisa Smith and Laura Nielsen at a previous CQU graduation at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.
GRADUATION DAY: Lisa Smith and Laura Nielsen at a previous CQU graduation at the Bundaberg Civic Centre. Mike Knott BUN140411BUZ5
LIST: Bundaberg CQUniversity students graduating today

Mikayla Haupt
by
15th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
Diploma of Business

Administration

Tammy Louise Medcalf

Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care

Susan Hedges

Diploma of Nursing

Benita Ellen Hay

Mary Anna Karlowitz

Priscilla Loftis

Amanda Jane Teefy

Associate Degree of

Building Surveying

Angela Gay Arnold

Bachelor of Accounting

Leonie Sue Kuhnel-Dawson

Rebecca Nielsen

Sam Thomas Roberts

Caitlin Maree Turnbull

Bachelor of Accounting with Distinction

Connor Dean Silcox

Bachelor of Aviation (Technology) with Distinction

Jason Ross Massey

Bachelor of Business

(Human Resources

Management)

Carissa Jade Henwood

Bachelor of Business (Management and Human Resources Management)

Jessica Grace Atkins

Darcie Jayne Shailer

Bachelor of Business (Management and Human Resources Management) with Distinction

Tania Maree Hindmarch

Bachelor of Digital Media

Elizabeth Jade Marsh

Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood)

Kayla Ann Clark

Krystal Laree Cummings

Casey Maree Daniel

Kate Louise Davis

Kara Lorraine Dawson

Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood) with Distinction

Tess Philips

Bachelor of Education

(Primary)

Jessica Marie Galea

Ellise Marie Leahy

Vehri Melek Ozdogan

Elizabeth Rose Watson

Bachelor of Education

(Primary) with Distinction

Jo-Anne Ngaerie Dionysius

Susan Hedges

Elizabeth Alaura Hennessy

Stefanie Hoffmann

Bachelor of Education

(Secondary)

Jennifer Maria Conway

Ethan James Todd

Bachelor of Environmental Science (Water Management) with Distinction

Hayley Michelle Threlkeld

Bachelor of Information Technology

Clint Ryan Lester

Bachelor of Information Technology (Application Development)

Jerome Andre Gorlick

Bibek Neupane

Bachelor of Information Technology (Network Security)

Sabin Bhuju

Bachelor of Laws

Matthew Carleton Badger

Samantha Harry

Timothy Patrick Slocomb

Jennifer Margaret Walden-Soppa

Bachelor of Laws with

Distinction

Bee Kiat Ang

Bachelor of Nursing

Jessica Maree Bottrell

Michelle Kathryn Braddon

Lucrecha Bromley

Hannah Marie Emerick

Kyla-Ree Machelle Fleming

Gabriella Ilse Meerman

Peta Ellen Pearce

Michael Robert Pearce

Sarah Maree Pearce

Jamie May Robinson

Aden Michele Simms

Francesca Elisabeth

Swindells

Scott Alexander Wilkie

Bachelor of Nursing with Distinction

Rebekah Olivia McLaughlin

Sarah Louise Rose

Wendy-Anne Whitton

Eden Ann-Louise Zaal

Bachelor of Occupational Health and Safety

Mark Leskovar

Bachelor of Paramedic

Science

Caitlyn Selena Chappell

Nikki Renee Middleton

Bachelor of Psychological Science

Alexandra Kate Bauer

Jessikah May Baumgartner

Bronte Lee Civill

Beau James Volker

Bachelor of Public Health (Environmental Health) with Distinction

Brooke Narelle Singleton

Bachelor of Science (Agricultural and Food Science)

Martin Charles Ilett

Bachelor of Science (Analytical and Molecular

Science) with Distinction

Daniel Hall

Bachelor of Science

(Psychology)

Karen Cheyne Payne

Bachelor of Teaching

Tennielle Renee Brooke Crossett

Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Civil)

Joshua Madsen

Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Mechanical)

David John Behrens

Juan Santiago Esparza Rincon

Bachelor of Science (Honours)

Kristie Anne Dillon

Tracey Leigh Loughman

Graduate Certificate in

Information Systems with Distinction

Elizabeth Maree Whitworth

Graduate Certificate in Project Management with Distinction

Alana Anne Sinnamon

Doctor of Education

Karena Joy Menzie-Ballantyne

Doctor of Philosophy

Pamela Alethea Ellem

Bundaberg News Mail

