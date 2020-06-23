Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT2
News

List of 36 people appearing in court today

Crystal Jones
by
23rd Jun 2020 8:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE following people will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

  • Atkiss, Jeanette Celia
  • Bajric, Alen 
  • Bellden, Phillip Ronald 
  • Borg, Daniel James Douglas
  • Butcher, Jamie Allen
  • Collis, Kody Raymond Gerald
  • Davis, Graham Arthur
  • Desborough, Lachlan John
  • Fatiaki, Launcelot Sadat Reuben
  • Fornaciari, Dion Luciano Oddo 
  • Francis, Mark Andrew
  • Fuller, Daniel James John 
  • Hartley, Phillip Lesslie 
  • Jackson, Ryan Scott
  • Johnston, Michael William
  • King, Hope Elizabeth
  • Le, Cuong Tan
  • Lovett, Paul Shane
  • Lyne, James George
  • Male, Lesley Marie
  • Moras, Alan
  • Neale, Jarrod Jeffrey
  • Oconnor, Rebecca Lee
  • Robertson, Raymond Malcolm 
  • Robinson, Heath Norman
  • Savage, Rebecca Joy
  • Schiffke, Emma-Lee Jane
  • Selir, Isabella Tina 
  • Sim, Robert Alan
  • Standley, Tammy Joy 
  • Straka, Christopher Emil 
  • Symington, Isaac William 
  • Tanner, Lisa Maree 
  • Thomas, Kristopher Paul
  • Van Der Zanden, Kym James 
  • Wortman, Anthony
buncourt bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man jailed for armed robbery of Bundy Asian supermarket

        premium_icon Man jailed for armed robbery of Bundy Asian supermarket

        News The court heard he was involved so he could repay some drug debt.

        Why stepdaughter wants backpacker murderer Long in jail

        premium_icon Why stepdaughter wants backpacker murderer Long in jail

        Crime ‘He’s my Freddy Krueger’: Stepdaughter wants Robert Long kept in jail

        School discovers piece of history within their gates

        premium_icon School discovers piece of history within their gates

        News One-hundred-year-old trees mark the entrance to Gooburrum State School but up until...

        Looking back on fire tragedy twenty years later

        premium_icon Looking back on fire tragedy twenty years later

        News Today marks 20 years since the horrific fire.