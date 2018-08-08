Lismore mum is a wedding planner with military precision

MILITARY PRECISION: Army reservist Renee Symonds manages Help Me Hitch, a wedding organiser service which keeps happy couples relaxed during their special day.

Sarah Hughes

ORGAISING paperwork for the 41st Infantry Battalion in Lismore is just as interesting for Army reservist Renee Campbell as helping brides walk down the aisle without stress.

When she's not being addressed as Private Campbell and wearing army fatigues, Ms Campbell - who runs wedding planners Help Me Hitch - is often referred to as "an angel" by brides and anxious couples as she ensures their special day runs smoothly.

"I'm the bride's go-to person to ensure everything runs like clock-work," she said.

"Because I am well-organised, there's no last minute stress for the couple to worry about."

Ms Campbell said while the two career paths might seem incomparable, they have a lot more in common than you think.

She said each role involves ensuring every box is ticked and all key performance indicators meet deadlines and budget.

Ms Campbell said organising weddings large and small was the perfect cut-point to working for the green machine.

"I feel with the wedding there is a lot of emotion involved," she said.

"But with my role in the army I don't bring emotion into it as you are told what to do and you do it."

Ensuring the happy couple get to enjoy planning their big day is something Ms Campbell takes very seriously.

"I don't want to take the fun part away from the couple such as choosing their cake, flowers, venue and band," she said.

"So I work with the venue's event coordinator to manage their staff and also manage the hired wedding suppliers, the family, friends and bridal party and do everything from sorting out boxes of candles, centre pieces, seating cards, glass jars, cutlery, crockery and take on the dreaded task of delegating people jobs to do as your special day nears."

Ms Campbell, who is married with a two-year-old son, said she also loved her army reserve work because every day is different.

"I started Help Me Hitch Wedding Coordinator back in 2013 as I had a love of love and event planning," she said.

"Help me Hitch specialises in helping couples who are using DIY wedding venues and I love to see other people happy and to help their dreams become a reality."

https://www.helpmehitch.com.au/