Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VIRAL: The Lismore Catholic Diocese has undergone a digital transformation, mostly through Bishop Greg's masses being live-streamed on YouTube.
VIRAL: The Lismore Catholic Diocese has undergone a digital transformation, mostly through Bishop Greg's masses being live-streamed on YouTube.
News

Lismore Catholic mass goes viral

Javier Encalada
7th Jun 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN times of uncertainty and physical separation, Catholics have taken up a digital revolution, with masses by Bishop Gregory Homeming going viral lately.

One of Lismore Diocese's recent masses, uploaded on May 31, has already been watched more than 15,000 times, making it the second-highest viewed diocesan mass in Australia, only narrowly behind the Archdiocese of Sydney.

On a per-Catholic-in-the-diocese basis, however, Lismore Sunday masses are in front.

Bishop Greg's masses are live-streamed from the Carmelite Monastery at Goonellabah, where the nuns live a cloistered life.

To watch Bishop Greg's masses, the faithful must go to youtube.com.au and then search for Lismore Diocese.

 

 

In his recent Pentecostal mass, Bishop Gregory said Australians have been blessed as the lockdown has started to be lifted by the government.

"I exhort all Australians to maintain the social distancing, to do all that the government ask us, because it's quite clear that the government has got it right," he said.

"God has blessed us and we are coming through quite well.

"But let's not take it for granted, because it all depends upon our own responsibility".

From June 1, religious meetings can only be attended by up to 50 people.

Churches are open for prayers, confession, baptism, funerals and wedding, with different amount of allowed attendees.

The Catholic Diocese of Lismore comprises all the parishes from Tweed to Port Macquarie.

More Stories

catholic mass lismore diocese northern rivers religion
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Aussie mum’ rises from ashes for traumatised backpackers

        premium_icon ‘Aussie mum’ rises from ashes for traumatised backpackers

        Crime Shell-shocked backpackers stood on the street as firefighters battled to extinguish the Childers Backpackers fire. Then Donna Duncan stepped up.

        • 7th Jun 2020 12:17 PM
        Desperate search to find new COVID-19 patient contacts

        premium_icon Desperate search to find new COVID-19 patient contacts

        Health Race on to find contacts of virus patient, no new cases overnight

        Strawberries 'safe to eat' despite COVID worker link

        premium_icon Strawberries 'safe to eat' despite COVID worker link

        News 'There is absolutely no risk to consumers'

        COVID-19 patient voluntarily sought testing at fever clinic

        premium_icon COVID-19 patient voluntarily sought testing at fever clinic

        News Man advises he's not aware of any virus contacts he may have had