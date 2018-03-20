Liquidators probe demise of failed Toowoomba cafe

Primal Urge, which used to be called The Primal Pantry, has been placed in liquidation.

Primal Urge, which used to be called The Primal Pantry, has been placed in liquidation. Kevin Farmer

A LIQUIDATOR has been called in to find out why a Toowoomba business and health food cafe ceased trading.

Documents from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission show Grant Thornton was appointed last week to handle the liquidation of Christya Pty Ltd, which was trading as Primal Urge.

The company was a health food cafe in Hill St, Toowoomba, from 2014 until 2016 when it was replaced by another business owner.

A spokeswoman from Grant Thornton said head liquidator Cameron Crichton would deliver a creditors report this week.

"We understand that the company has ceased trading and we are currently investigating the causes of failure," a spokeswoman said.

"In the interim, anyone with a claim against the company (eg. suppliers, former employees) or able to assist the liquidators should contact Benjamin Sanders (associate, Grant Thornton) on 07 3222 0429, or via email at benjamin.sanders@au.gt.com.

"A formal notification to all known creditors will be issued in the coming week."

Better Business: Primal Pantry Liz Geiger (left) with the owner Christy Cotroneo. Photo: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey

Prime Urge, which previously was known as the Primal Pantry, was started by Toowoomba woman Christy Cotroneo four years ago.

The cafe and grocery store had a focus on promoting the paleo diet, with Ms Cotroneo saying, "it's a matter of cutting out the bad stuff and adding in the good".

Ms Cotroneo also ran a personal training, Christy's Angels, at the same premises.