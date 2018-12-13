LIQUIDATION: Pet resort in sell-off bid to save staff

TRADING TROUBLE: Sunshine Coast Pet Resort has been placed into liquidation.

A PET resort trading through liquidation is expected to sell in the coming week, giving staff an employment lifeline.

Sunshine Coast Pet Resort's parent company SCPR Investments Pty Ltd had liquidators appointed by Federal Court order on Friday last week.

The Meridan Plains resort was open on Wednesday and staff were in the office.

A spokeswoman for liquidators Grant Thornton Australia said liquidators were negotiating to sell the business to "an existing industry participant" which would ensure the continued operation of the facility.

"It is envisaged that the company's staff will be offered roles with the new operator and that handover will occur in the coming week," the spokeswoman said.

"In the interim, the business is operating as usual and all staff remain employed in the business."

She said liquidators were reviewing the company's records to determine the extent of creditor claims and would provide notification to all known creditors shortly.

"Further updates to creditors are likely early next year."

The Daily asked resort staff on Wednesday if company directors Jack and Sam Brown were available for comment but was told the couple were not.

Australian Securities and Investments Commission documents showed the business had first been registered as Sunshine Coast Pet Resort in 2004.

That name was changed to SCPR Investments Pty Ltd in July this year.

Mr Brown has been listed as a director since 2013 and Ms Brown since 2016.