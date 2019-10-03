LIQUID GOLD: Optimism restored after downpour

OPTIMISM has been restored for some in the North Burnett after a heavy downpour blanketed parts of the region last night.

However, others are cursing their bad luck, after receiving only a smattering of rain.

The Bureau of Meteorology registered 19mm in Gayndah and 8.4mm in Monto, with most of the rain falling during the evening and overnight.

Eidsvold grazier Trudie Payne said she was "very stoked" to receive 29mm of "liquid gold" at her property Kerwee.

"We looked at the radar yesterday evening and thought, 'Oh, we've missed out,' but then it started raining off and on from 10pm before it started pouring at midnight," Mrs Payne said.

"It's nice to hear the sound of rain on a tin roof.

"It's really good relief, there's moisture in the ground now."

She said a second block of theirs between Eidsvold and Mundubbera also received 29mm, while their property west of Mundubbera had its creeks flowing.

But she expressed sympathy for a neighbour about 12km from Kerwee, who only received 4mm.

Carly Burnham said she received 15mm at the family property Bonnie Doone in Rawbelle.

"(We're) enjoying the gorgeous smell of rain on earth this morning," she said.

The Facebook group Rainfall - Monto & Surrounds (North Burnett) was full of posts this morning, either celebrating the downpour or commiserating the sprinkle.

Reports included 12mm at Luthje Rd near the Monto township, 15mm in Mulgildie, 3mm in Langley Flats, 5.5-8mm in Bukali, 35.5mm at the Kerrs' property in Rawbelle, and a whopping 39.5mm at the Seeds' property in Selene.

The Bureau has predicted a slight chance of rain today in Gayndah, with possible showers for Monto as well.

The North Burnett region was officially drought declared last month.