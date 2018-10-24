Fantasy drug is ‘pumping’ through Coast clubs

Police from the Gold Coast Rapid Action Patrols (RAP) have allegedly located Methamphetamine and liquid Fantasy in two separate intercepts of motor vehicles last month.

THE drug fantasy has been "pumping" through the Gold Coast party scene, with the drug emerging as one of the more popular choices for addicts.

In the past six months, possession of fantasy has rapidly gone from being a rare drug offence in Southport Magistrates Court to one of the most common.

Fantasy, also known as GHB, has also become a frequent pairing with the drug ice.

In a single month police have seized about a litre of liquid GHB - worth about $5000 - from Gold Coast streets

Lawyers say the drug, which is highly addictive, is becoming one of the most common illicit drugs on the Gold Coast.

Grant Lawyers director Jason Grant said: "It's pumping."

Reasons for the increase were varied.

Mr Grant said his clients, male and female, reported the drug was an aphrodisiac.

"A client told me 'it just makes you want to put each other through the wall sexually'," he said.

Gatenbys Lawyers director Michael Gatenby said the reason for the drug's rise in prominence was simple.

"I think it's just cheap," he said.

A single millilitre of the drug costs about $5 and it is usually taken in 2ml quantities.

Gatenby Lawyers director Michael Gatenby said he believes the drug is simply cheap for people. AAP Image/Steve Pohlner

Mr Gatenby said fantasy was addictive, but not as much as ice.

Buckland Allen Criminal Lawyers partner Jodi Allen said as well as low cost, the drug was easy to ingest and conceal.

"I think people think they can get away with it more," she said.

Ms Allen said because fantasy was a clear liquid, people were often carrying it openly in a water bottle.

In September a man was arrested after he was found driving erratically at Coombabah. He was later found to be high on fantasy.

Paramedics and police were unable to revive a 23-year-old woman who was also in the car at the time. The result of an autopsy has yet to be released.

Lawyer Jodi Allen, seen here leaving Southport Court, says people often carry the drug openly in water bottles.

Days later on September 12, paramedics were called to a Cavill Avenue hotel after two women were found unconscious after taking what was believed to be fantasy.

The women and two men were rushed to hospital.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a litre of the drug had been removed from the streets in the past month.

"Liquid fantasy is a highly potent and dangerous illegal drug which causes very extreme and potentially life-threatening effects on people who ingest it," she said.

She said the recent busts had been made following information from the public and from proactive police patrols.

Mikel Gellataly, a team leader at Burleigh drug recovery centre Miraki, said the number of people reporting fantasy as their main drug of choice had not increased significantly.

But he said that did not mean they were not using it in conjunction with other drugs.

Mr Gellataly said addicts were often pairing fantasy with ice.