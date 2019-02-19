Lions need to find form to save season

DETERMINED: Brisbane Lions' Megan Hunt is still yet to debut with the club this year. She might get a game this week.

OPINION: All good things must come to an end at some stage and it seems to be the case with the Brisbane Lions AFL women's team this year.

There's a really good documentary about the Buffalo Bills, an American gridiron team, that made four successive Superbowls from 1991 to 1994 and lost them all.

It's part of the 30 for 30 ESPN series, which outlines how the side made it and the heartbreak of the team losing each one.

The documentary also highlights just how spent the side was after making the fourth straight Superbowl and how it impacted the team.

In some ways I feel this is the same scenario that is happening to the Lions and their pursuit to make a third straight grand final in AFL womens.

Some players in the team, including Bundaberg's Emma Zielke, will be involved in their 20th match this weekend in three seasons when they face the Western Bulldogs in a grand final replay.

That milestone is a few more games than those players from other clubs.

Now while it doesn't seem much let's not forget that these players spend most of their days away from football working jobs and making a living through other ways.

Players also play football during the off-season in their state competition with Zielke lining up for Coorparoo last year.

When you combine that all together it takes it toll.

The pressure of two straight seasons of making the grand final and not winning the premiership has to have impact on the playing group at some stage and sometimes the bubble just bursts.

Combine that with a lot of youngsters in the squad, after recruitment, and you can see why the Lions are where they are.

The best news for the Lions is that the season isn't over and they are within striking distance of finishing in the top two in the conference and the semis.

A couple of wins could get them there in a conference that isn't as strong as the other.

It could also be a big week for Zilks as she resume the captaincy of the club with Leah Kaslar potentially out with a calf injury.

If she takes over the task might be the toughest time she's had in her time at the club.

Zielke will have to lead her Lions to a win after suffering two of the biggest losses in the clubs history so far.

It won't be easy.

Shane Jones