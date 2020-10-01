Menu
The Lion King 2019 remake getting a sequel, directed by Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins
Movies

Lion King remake getting a sequel

by Lexie Cartwright
1st Oct 2020 8:48 AM

Disney fans get excited, The Lion King is getting a sequel.

Well technically, a prequel.

The 2019 blockbuster remake of the 1994 animation classic may have had mixed reviews from critics but that didn't stop droves of Disney devotees attending cinemas, with the film making $US1.6 billion ($A2.2 billion) at the box office.

And now Deadline reports Oscar-winning Moonlight director Barry Jenkins will direct a sequel, while The Lion King 2019 writer Jeff Nathanson is returning to write the script.

Jenkins seemingly confirmed the news when he retweeted Deadline's story.

It is understood the story will "further explore the mythology of the characters, including Mufasa's origin story", meaning we're in for a brand new tale.

While the CGI from last year's film attracted significant criticism, with people complaining it was too realistic and took away the fun and colour of the original, the prequel is reportedly using the same technology.

There's no word yet on the release date or the cast.

James Earl Jones voiced Mufasa in the 2019 The Lion King remake. Picture: Disney
What should no doubt be an important feature in the film is the music, with a brand new storyline paving the way for original songs.

But maybe don't hold out hopes that Sir Elton John - who wrote the music for the 1994 animation - will jump on-board the production.

Last year he sensationally slammed Disney's big-budget live action remake of The Lion King in a candid interview with GQ three months after the film's release.

Beyonce Knowles-Carter voiced Nala and sang on The Lion King remake soundtrack. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney
"The new version of The Lion King was a huge disappointment to me because I believe they messed the music up. Music was so much a part of the original, and the music in the current film didn't have the same impact. The magic and joy were lost," he said.

"The soundtrack hasn't had nearly the same impact in the charts that it had 25 years ago when it was the best-selling album of the year. The new soundtrack fell out of the charts so quickly despite the massive box-office success."

 

 

