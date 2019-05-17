Link between liquidated builder and Bundy rental firm

A LIQUIDATED building company owing about $700,000 to local businesses and tradespeople has been linked to a rental management company operating in Bundaberg.

A LIQUIDATED building company owing about $700,000 to local businesses and tradespeople has been linked to a rental management company operating in Bundaberg. Scott Davis

Meanwhile, Duplex properties built by the liquidated company Homes R Us are at the centre of legal disputes between the property owners and the Bundaberg Regional Council.

NewsMail has obtained a report from the liquidator, McLeod & Partners, which said that Homes R Us director Paul Joseph McDonnell owned numerous companies which have become de-registered, including Gladstone City Rentals, The Australian Building Group, and Loxman Pty.

Mr McDonnell also owned a building company called Macdon Developments, which has a presence in major coastal cities along the Queensland coast including Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, and Gladstone, but appears no longer to be formally attached to the company according to a Queensland Building and Construction Commission document.

The director of Macdon Developments is Gold Coast realtor Tracey Blunt, but Ms Blunt is also a co-director of Compass Asset Management, a company which manages dual residency duplex properties in Bundaberg.

Compass Asset Management director, Elisha McDonald, sent an email to duplex tenants on Tuesday warning them not to let Bundaberg Regional Council workers onto their property until permission was gained by the property owners.

She accused the council of "illegal entry” onto the properties.

Ms McDonald was unable to be reached for further comment regarding what properties were involved, or to explain the link between the company and Mr McDonnell.

The council refused to confirm if or why its employees entered the properties.

It did not clarify if the tenants, property owners, or the buildings themselves were the cause of any concern.

"Due to the coverage already afforded this matter and cognizant of privacy concerns and potential legal ramifications, Council is unable to comment further at this stage,” a council spokesman said, referring to an article in yesterday's NewsMail.