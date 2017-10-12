Lingerie models to strut their stuff on stage

MODEL COMP: Megan Cranston and Roseanne Guy will compete in a lingerie competition at the Club Hotel.

COMPETITION will be fierce at Friday night's lingerie model competition at the Club Hotel.

International Lingerie Model Search 2017 is a first for the region and will see 12 ladies compete for the chance to head to Vegas.

Club Hotel manager Vana Doe said a bevy of beauties would walk the stage from 9pm.

"There is some fierce competition," she said.

"We have 12 girls competing, coming from Gladstone, Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and Bundaberg."

Ms Doe said the winners would head to nationals on the Gold Coast next month to vye for the major prize of walking the runway at the Las Vegas Lingerie show.