Lines drawn in the sand for Mother's Day message

Emma Reid
| 14th May 2017 1:07 PM
HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY: Did you see the beautiful design for Mother's Day at Nielson Park this morning?
HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY: Did you see the beautiful design for Mother's Day at Nielson Park this morning?

EARLY risers were given another reason to smile this morning after a message appeared in the sand at Nielson Park Beach.

With a rake in his hand artist Peter Dinham spent one-and-a-half hours creating a sand mural "to put a smile on people's faces”.

The symmetrical patten with the words "happy Mother's Day” on the foreshore could be seen from more than 30m away.

MESSAGE FOR MUM: Jedda Dinham said her husband often used his creativity as a tool for meditation.
MESSAGE FOR MUM: Jedda Dinham said her husband often used his creativity as a tool for meditation. Contributed

Jedda Dinham said her husband often used his creativity as a tool for meditation.

"He just loves to do it and sit back and watch children try to create the same thing nearby,” she said.

"It's not permanent and we like that.”

HAND MADE: Peter Dinham doesn't plan his sand art, which he makes using a rake.
HAND MADE: Peter Dinham doesn't plan his sand art, which he makes using a rake.

Mrs Dinham said there was no planning in place when it came to designing the artwork.

"There's nothing in his mind until he is on the sand and it all just comes out,” she said.

The couple from the Tweed Shire is staying in Bundaberg and said they often visited the beach at sunrise when the creations would take place.

"It was about 5.30am this morning and we realised it was Mother's Day and thought why not include the message,” Mrs Dinham said.

BEACH ART: Peter Dinham left a message on the sand for Mother's Day.
BEACH ART: Peter Dinham left a message on the sand for Mother's Day. Contributed
Bundaberg News Mail

