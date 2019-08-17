Limited release: Full steam ahead for 344-home resort

PROJECT: Bargara Waters developer Andre Hayek has lodged an operational works application for the sewer connection and commenced the tender process for its construction after an appeal was withdrawn earlier this week.

DEVELOPERS of the 344- home lifestyle resort at Innes Park have lodged an Operational Works application for the sewer connection and commenced the tender process for its construction after an appeal was withdrawn earlier this week.

The Bargara Waters project by AEP Developments will now progress as planned with connection to the pump station at the adjacent Bargara Headlands development to provide the essential service.

Director Andre Hayek said he was excited the project was now cleared to proceed and that community concerns had been resolved.

"This is a great outcome and we are committed to delivering a world-class facility in what is one of the most beautiful parts of the country,” he said.

"Bargara Waters will not only include a range of housing and recreation facilities, but also be highly conscious of the environmental surrounds that it sits within.

"We aim to set a benchmark for this type of development and to enrich the lives of both our future residents and the local community.”

A sales campaign for a limited release of only 20 homes available in Stage 1 will commence in November with construction to start shortly afterwards in early 2020.

"The lifestyle resort concept provides a unique opportunity for people in the over 50s age bracket who are looking to downsize and reduce the maintenance associated with their family homes,” Mr Hayek said.

"Residents will have access to our five star facilities in an active, exciting and social setting and enjoy true resort style living within a community of like-minded people.

"This includes two country clubs with ocean views which will be at the heart of the development as well as landscaped gardens and walkways and a range of other recreational facilities that are all fully maintained.

"We encourage anyone interested in a lifestyle change to register their interest at our website to avoid missing out.”

Pacific House will be the first of the two country clubs to be delivered and will feature a bar, dining and games room, swimming pool, spa and pickle ball court, with future stages to provide additional facilities.

Bargara Waters will invest over $120 million in local construction and professional services industries over 10 years, as well as contributing over $4 million in infrastructure charges and employing approximately 10 full-time staff on completion.

Over 1.5ha of oceanfront, public parkland will be dedicated to the council which will provide a significant buffer between the resort and the coast and allow for the extension of the existing turtle trail.

