Lilly on a path to success after receiving ag scholarship﻿

Local university student Lilly Rehbein has been announced as one of 20 recipients of the 2021 Horizon Scholarship.

BUNDABERG university student Lilly Rehbein is staring into a bright future with the awarding of a scholarship to support her career in agriculture.

The 2021 Horizon Scholarship is an initiative supported by six Research and Development Corporations, along with Cooperative Research Centre for Developing Northern Australia and FMC Australasia to develop the next generation of rural leaders.

Following an extensive judging process focused on the applicants' commitment to agriculture, leadership potential and career aspirations, 20 students from around the country were awarded the scholarship.

Ms Rehbein is sponsored by Hort Innovation and will receive a $10,000 bursary over two years, and plenty of opportunities to develop her leadership skills and expand her networks.

On top of the bursary, she will also attend an annual four-day professional development workshop and complete two weeks of industry placement, all of which is covered by the support of their sponsor.

Ms Rehbein, a Qunaba girl studying a Bachelor of Agribusiness/ Bachelor of Business Management at the University of Queensland, was thrilled to receive the scholarship.

"It's an honour to receive the scholarship, not only will it open doors and connect me with industry professionals, but I will gain valuable experience in the horticultural industry," she said.

AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey congratulated the 20 students from across Australia on their success and welcomed the next generation of rural leaders to the scholarship program.

"We are thrilled to welcome our 2021 AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship winners, whose exceptional passion, drive and commitment to agriculture has distinguished them from a talented pool of over 90 applicants. It is very exciting to see the quality and diversity coming into our industries," he said.

Mr Harvey thanked new and returning Horizon sponsors and acknowledges their significant contribution to the program, particularly in offering student's valuable exposure to the agricultural sector.

"The AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship would not be possible without our sponsors," he said.

"The diversity of industry sponsors reflects the desire across the board to focus on the next generation of leaders who will build prosperous and sustainable rural industries of the future."

Sponsors this year include Grains Research & Development Corporation, Cooperative Research Centre for Developing Northern Australia, Australian Eggs, Australian Wool Innovation, Dairy Australia, Meat & Livestock Australia, Hort Innovation, FMC Australasia and the AgriFutures Emerging Industries, Rice and Thoroughbred Horses programs.