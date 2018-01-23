Like her mum, daughter also jailed for stealing

A 24-YEAR-OLD woman who regularly teamed up with her mum to steal hundreds of dollars in items from Bundaberg businesses has been jailed.

Appearing via videolink in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Amelia Jasmin Bessant-Probert pleaded guilty to five counts of stealing as well as one count each of driving without a licence, failing to appear and obstructing a police officer.

She was supported in court by her mother, who was sentenced last year to four months jail for her role in the thefts.

The court heard Bessant-Probert was on parole when she committed the offences as she was sentenced to five months jail with a fixed parole eligibly date of February 22 this year.

She was also ordered to pay $1439 restitution.