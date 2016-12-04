'Like handing over a baby': Indulge's new chapter

WRITIgG A NEW CHAPTER: Indulge head chef Amanda Hinds is moving on from the Bundaberg foodie institution.

WHEN a business finds its way into the heart of a city, it provokes some emotional responses.

Such was the case when the news broke that Bundaberg's gourmet godparents Amanda and Larry Hinds were selling up their beloved Indulge cafe.

Katherine Mergard said the news had "tears streaming down my face”.

Indulge's end of an era: Indulge owners Amanda and Larry Hinds are moving on, selling the award-winning Bourbong St restaurant to chef Mitchell White.

"Amanda and Larry have certainly been the passionate catalysts of so many extraordinary things in Bundaberg and the North Burnett, as well as being absolutely remarkable people,” the manager of Bundaberg and North Burnett Tourism said.

"It's a bit like handing over a baby,” Amanda said yesterday.

"She's 13 years old now - it's time to steer her into the next phase of life.”

Fortunately the person taking on the business has been "standing beside” the couple for eight of the last thirteen years.

NEW CHAPTER: Chef Mitchell White with the Hinds family, Amanda, Larry, Sabine and Oliver. Eliza Goetze

Chef Mitchell White described it as a "privilege” to take on the mantle of Queensland's best cafe, as voted the last two years in a row in the Good Food Guide.

"Indulge to me is almost like a living thing,” he said.

"It's constantly growing, and it's due to our staff, and the farmers around Bundaberg who are constantly coming to our back door and growing things experimentally for us.

"I aim to continue that.”

OUR BABY: Amanda and Larry Hinds are leaving Bundaberg and taking a well-earned break when they sell Indulge. Eliza Goetze

Amanda said the restaurant's success, built on its philosophy of making the most of local produce, was thanks to a huge network of local growers, customers and fellow business owners.

The Hinds plan to take a break before exploring other areas of Queensland food.

A condition of the sale is that they will not operate within 30km of the business, so they will be leaving Bundaberg.

Larry said he had "very mixed emotions” about the move.

Matthew De Papi started as a dish boy at the tender age of 14 and became a part of "the boys” in the Indulge kitchen for the next six years.

THE CREW: Larry and Amanda Hinds and chef Mitchell White with ex-staff member Matt De Papi, who said the Indulge staff were 'like family'. Eliza Goetze

He said the Hinds were "like a second family to me”.

"They gave me such a great start in life, and I know I can always come in and feel welcome.”