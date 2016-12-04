32°
News

'Like handing over a baby': Indulge's new chapter

Eliza Goetze
| 4th Dec 2016 8:39 PM
WRITIgG A NEW CHAPTER: Indulge head chef Amanda Hinds is moving on from the Bundaberg foodie institution.
WRITIgG A NEW CHAPTER: Indulge head chef Amanda Hinds is moving on from the Bundaberg foodie institution. Eliza Goetze

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN a business finds its way into the heart of a city, it provokes some emotional responses.

Such was the case when the news broke that Bundaberg's gourmet godparents Amanda and Larry Hinds were selling up their beloved Indulge cafe.

Katherine Mergard said the news had "tears streaming down my face”.

"Amanda and Larry have certainly been the passionate catalysts of so many extraordinary things in Bundaberg and the North Burnett, as well as being absolutely remarkable people,” the manager of Bundaberg and North Burnett Tourism said.

"It's a bit like handing over a baby,” Amanda said yesterday.

"She's 13 years old now - it's time to steer her into the next phase of life.”

Fortunately the person taking on the business has been "standing beside” the couple for eight of the last thirteen years.

NEW CHAPTER: Chef Mitchell White with the Hinds family, Amanda, Larry, Sabine and Oliver.
NEW CHAPTER: Chef Mitchell White with the Hinds family, Amanda, Larry, Sabine and Oliver. Eliza Goetze

Chef Mitchell White described it as a "privilege” to take on the mantle of Queensland's best cafe, as voted the last two years in a row in the Good Food Guide.

"Indulge to me is almost like a living thing,” he said.

RELATED: Feast your eyes on Indulge's 'pancake cake' made with Bundaberg produce

"It's constantly growing, and it's due to our staff, and the farmers around Bundaberg who are constantly coming to our back door and growing things experimentally for us.

"I aim to continue that.”

OUR BABY: Amanda and Larry Hinds are leaving Bundaberg and taking a well-earned break when they sell Indulge.
OUR BABY: Amanda and Larry Hinds are leaving Bundaberg and taking a well-earned break when they sell Indulge. Eliza Goetze

Amanda said the restaurant's success, built on its philosophy of making the most of local produce, was thanks to a huge network of local growers, customers and fellow business owners.

The Hinds plan to take a break before exploring other areas of Queensland food.

RELATED: Meet the peach farmers with a niche in Bundaberg

A condition of the sale is that they will not operate within 30km of the business, so they will be leaving Bundaberg.

Larry said he had "very mixed emotions” about the move.

Matthew De Papi started as a dish boy at the tender age of 14 and became a part of "the boys” in the Indulge kitchen for the next six years.

THE CREW: Larry and Amanda Hinds and chef Mitchell White with ex-staff member Matt De Papi, who said the Indulge staff were 'like family'.
THE CREW: Larry and Amanda Hinds and chef Mitchell White with ex-staff member Matt De Papi, who said the Indulge staff were 'like family'. Eliza Goetze

He said the Hinds were "like a second family to me”.

"They gave me such a great start in life, and I know I can always come in and feel welcome.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  amanda hinds bundaberg food good food guide indulge indulge cafe

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

'He can see!' Mum's tears as boy fights Taipan bite

'He can see!' Mum's tears as boy fights Taipan bite

TWO-year-old Eli Campbell continues to amaze his parents and doctors as he bravely takes on his recovery from a near-fatal taipan bite.

Family 'lost everything': man charged over arson, cat death

Bundaberg Police investigate a suspicious house fire in Brand St Walkervale.

House gutted in blaze

Four crews called to fire near Draper Road

Bush fire at Murdering Creek Road, Peregian.

Four QFES crews were called to the scene of a bushfire yesterday

Leanne Donaldson lands new $23,000 committee spot

MEDIA ADDRESS: MP for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson apologises for recent financial discrepancies.

Leanne Donaldson has a new role

Local Partners

'He can see!' Mum's tears as boy fights Taipan bite

TWO-year-old Eli Campbell continues to amaze his parents and doctors as he bravely takes on his recovery from a near-fatal taipan bite.

Everybody loves Raymond

PROUD: Raymond Gormley with the jersey given to him by the Shalom Open Boys side.

Bundy leads the way on International Day of People with a Disability

What's on: Saturday, December 3

Not sure what to do today? We've got you covered

Head to the sugar museum for a sweet taste of history

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the revamped Sugar Museum at Fairymead House is Mayor Jack Dempsey and Fairymead House Team Leader Hayley Vale.

Learn about the industry that made Bundy what it is

List of gigs happening around Bundy

KEY NOTE: Country singer Alex Peden. Photo: Scottie Simmonds / NewsMail

There's a live show for everyone

Katie Holmes' empowering directorial debut

Katie Holmes' empowering directorial debut

KATIE Holmes says stepping behind the camera and directing a movie was "really empowering".

Jennifer Lawrence gives keys to new partner

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence

Oscar winner settling down with new partner

Rogue One star proud to lead new Star Wars film

Felicity Jones leads the new Star Wars film

Star Wars lead proud to be in front in sci-fi

What's on the small screen this week

Ernie Dingo stars in the TV series Going Places with Ernie Dingo.

ERNIE Dingo stars in a new travel series and Seven airs the AACTAs.

Mandy Moore feels like she's 60

Mandy Moore sees herself as a 60-year-old rather than a 32-year-old

Goooodbye Hamish and Andy (from our radios)

Hamish and Andy

The pair have been on air since 2006

David Attenborough on facing his mortality

Sir David Attenborough in a scene from the TV special The Death of the Oceans.

Life without Sir David Attenborough is hard to imagine

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINING HOME - 2 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6 x 6 SHED + SOLAR

29 Maughan Street, Thabeban 4670

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Get in and be ready for Christmas in this fantastic entertaining home that will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy all members of the family. Attributes of...

NEAT AND TIDY IN GREAT LOCATION WITH MODERN BATHROOM + SLEEPOUT / OFFICE

29 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $209,000

This very neat and tidy home located in Norville is the ideal proposition for those looking for a quaint, easy to maintain property in a great location close to...

POOL+ MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS IN GREAT LOCATION

3 Somers Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $289,000

Santa has arrived early with this great size and priced to sell 3 bedroom home suited to those wanting extra space and size at an affordable price. Attributes of...

FIRST CLASS POSITION TO BE SOLD - ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $250,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

BRAND NEW PRICE- ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 $689,000

Have a look at this one, the price has just been dropped to $689,000 making it outstanding value for money. Coral Gardens is one of Bundaberg's most prestige...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $378,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

REBUILT TO PERFECTION

96 Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 3 1 5 $319,000

A close inspection from the most fastidious of buyers is what sets this high-set Queenslander apart from the rest. Some properties look good in photos but don't...

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!