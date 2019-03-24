Like father, like son for Lam family

LEAGUE: Almost two decades after one Lam ended his career for the Sydney Roosters, another was starting his in wet conditions in Sydney.

Bundaberg's Lachlan Lam made his debut for the Roosters on Saturday, the defending premiers defeating Manly 26-18 for their first win of the season.

Lam, who wasn't named originally, was selected for the match on Friday afternoon after Cooper Cronk was ruled out with an injury.

Lam started on the bench and played for almost a half as he gained 21 metres in runs and gained 93 metres in kicks.

The 21-year-old also made 17 tackles, helping the Roosters survive a late onslaught from the Sea Eagles after the side was 22-0 up at half time.

"I was pretty nervous. I was a little bit cold as it was pouring down in the first half,” he told ABC Grandstand after the match.

"I got on a little bit earlier than planned but all good and well.”

Lam is connected to Bundaberg through his mother who was born and raised in the region.

He said it was cool to play alongside his halves partner Luke Keary.

"We chatted earlier, we were roomies and we had it down pat what we were going to do and it was all good from there,” he said.

"(It's the) best team in the world so I was just lucky to even play.”

It is unclear if Lam will be picked against Parramatta.

That match is on Friday night.