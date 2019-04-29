Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ANGER: Mervyn Rodney Dukes appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court and was fined $1400.
ANGER: Mervyn Rodney Dukes appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court and was fined $1400. contributed
Crime

Like father like son for dad in court for road rage, drugs

Katie Hall
by
29th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS a case of like father like son, in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday, with a local dad appearing for a road rage incident which also resulted in his son placed on probation.

Mervyn Rodney Dukes, 49, pleaded guilty to enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, obstruct police officer and producing dangerous drugs.

The court heard Dukes and his son had tail-gated a car driven by a man, 22, and his girlfriend, and followed them until they parked at World Gym.

Dukes then opened the door of the other car and punched the male driver, shouting "you're f---ed”.

On a separate day, police found eight marijuana plants at Dukes' property.

When asked about the road- rage incident he waved his finger at an officer and asked if they were "joking”.

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy said Dukes saw the male driver make an obscene gesture at him, which ”started everything”, but acknowledged he'd gone too far.

Dukes was sentenced to three months imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months, and fined a total of $1400 for the producing drugs and obstruct police charge.

Dukes' son appeared in court on February 11.

More Stories

buncourt bundaberg crime marijuana mervyn rodney dukes road rage
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    TRIBUTE: Remembering Patrick as a family man

    premium_icon TRIBUTE: Remembering Patrick as a family man

    News FAMILY and friends pay tribute to a 23-year-old man after a fatal incident before Easter.

    • 29th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    Shocking fine for man who bought taser online

    premium_icon Shocking fine for man who bought taser online

    Crime Police found the taser and two marijuana plants at the man's home

    • 29th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    Landcare opposes council plan to chop down healthy trees

    premium_icon Landcare opposes council plan to chop down healthy trees

    Environment Healthy trees to be axed

    • 29th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    BETTY'S VIEW: Town has transformed since 1930s and '40s

    premium_icon BETTY'S VIEW: Town has transformed since 1930s and '40s

    Opinion Betty takes us on a trip back in time

    • 29th Apr 2019 5:00 AM