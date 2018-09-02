Horror diagnosis: ‘It’s like being buried alive’

Craig Hardy (centre) with daughter Tayla. Craig has been struck down with the rare Guillain-Barre Syndrome. Picture: supplied.

CRAIG Hardy's Father's Day is not going to be the celebration he hoped for.

Sure, his three teenage kids will fuss around him. But that's because, in a matter of weeks, he's gone from being a "hard working family man" to not being able to move, speak or even breathe unaided.

Less than three months ago he came down with what he thought was just a bad case of Bali belly. It was something far more serious. As he frantically drove himself to hospital, his body began to fall into paralysis, where it remains today.

"He's lying there awake but he's not able to move. His mind his 100 per cent perfect but he's trapped; it's like being buried alive," Deborah Hardy, Craig's sister-in-law told news.com.au.

The father-of-three, from Wattle Grove in Perth's east, has contracted the rare and little known Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS).

Craig Hardy (centre) with daughter Tayla (left) and a family friend. Picture: supplied.

There is no known specific cause for GBS which sees the body's immune system attack its own nervous system. The condition, which in some cases can even lead to death, typically involves muscle weakness, paralysis and often respiratory failure.

The symptoms can take weeks to manifest themselves - or just hours.

However, as the onset of GBS is relatively painless and can be confused with any number of other conditions, people often don't seek medical help until the condition has taken a severe turn for the worse.

The Hardy family is desperately trying to raise money for Craig as medical professionals simply don't know by how much he will improve or how long any improvement will take.

Craig Hardy, in hospital stuck down with the rare Guillain-Barre Syndrome. Picture: supplied.

BALI BELLY

"He's a hard working dedicated family man. He'd do anything for anyone, he's very funny, a strong man, hence his nickname Rock, but a heart of gold," said Deborah who is married to Craig's brother Darren.

Initially, the diehard West Coast Eagles fan thought he had food poisoning after visiting Bali.

"He got back from Bali and within a day or so he started feeling unwell," she said.

"But Rock doesn't get sick, none of the Hardys do, they are brought up rough and tough, they are strong, intelligent people; we thought 'nothing brings Rock down'.

"Then on a Monday morning in June he knew he had to get to hospital. Craig doesn't ask for help so he got in the car and drove to hospital and during just that 15 minute drive the whole side of his body became completely paralysed," said Deborah.

"They took him straight into emergency and by that night he was paralysed from head to toe and in an induced coma."

Craig has been described as funny bloke who would “do anything for anyone”. Picture: supplied.

'BURIED ALIVE'

Called to hospital, his three kids - Aimee, Tayla and Haydn - and his wife Megan assumed the unbreakable Rock had been in a car crash rather than a victim of a mystery illness. They were wrong.

"Rock's organs were shutting down, he was on a breathing machine and then they had to do a tracheotomy. Finally they confirmed it was GBS and everyone was researching what it was. Not one of us had heard of it.

"The condition can vary from a paralysed foot to the worst, and that's what Craig has got, which is head to toe," said Deborah.

Several days later, Craig emerged from his coma a changed man - unable to do anything but blink. Ten weeks after his diagnosis, he can now slightly move his head but there's no expression on his face. And that, so far, is it. No other movement, no unaided breathing and no talking.

"He is completely cognisant and awake lying there but he's not able to move. His mind is 100 per cent perfect but he's trapped; it's like being buried alive," Deborah said.

"Every now and again he gets the feeling he is drowning because of the fluid on his lungs which they have to pump out, but he can't say anything."

There has been progress, but it's slow. Craig now has some form of communication through the use of a letter board. He can look at certain letters and through blinking he can spell out sentences. It's painstaking for Craig to say what he means and no one can say how long he will be trapped within his non-responsive body.

The Hardy brothers. From left to right: Craig, Darren, Scott and Joel. Picture: supplied.

IMMUNE SYSTEM

Jade Parson's mother died of GBS 12 years after she contracted the illness, one of the few each year who fully succumb. After that tragedy, her daughter founded the Guillain Barre Syndrome Foundation of Australia. She estimated around 1500 people contract GBS in some form in Australia each year.

"Anything that affects the immune system can trigger GBS. Your immune system gets confused and attacks the peripheral nerves. These are the nerves that tell you if things are hot or cold or that you are walking on something, so that's what leads to paralysis - the messages not getting through.

"It happens to anyone, from three-year-olds to 80-year-olds, and prognosis varies but you can go from being completely normal to completely paralysed in 24 hours."

The symptoms can include pins and needles, numbness and heaviness of the limbs.

Ms Parson said the earlier people sought help the more can be done to lessen the condition's seriousness.

Craig Hardy (right) with his kids Aimee, Tayla and Hayden. Picture: Channel 7.

People do recover, she said, but to what extent and how long can vary hugely. "Some people are out of hospital and back to work in four weeks," she said.

But for other people it's a long hard slog over many years. And muscle weakness, chronic pain and mental health struggles can persist.

Ms Parson said she knows of some people still in a wheelchair five years on from a diagnosis.

The Hardy's have launched a GoFundMe page with an aim to raise $100,000.

While the government will cover medical care, Ms Parson said many sufferers can see their income to pay for everyday costs plummet.

"It's financially disabling if you're the breadwinner. You may have to give up work or your partner may have to so they can care for you."

On Father's Day, like they have every day since he fell ill, Craig's kids will comfort their dad as he lays almost stationary in the bed, blinking to get attention.

The family's presence will certainly cheer him up, but there's one other thing which puts Craig in a positive headspace, said Deborah.

"Whenever the Eagles are on his eyes are glued to the TV. He's dialled in and he lights up like a Christmas tree."