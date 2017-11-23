Menu
Have a photo in a giant snow globe at this year's pageant

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Bundaberg Regional Council's 2016 Pageant of Lights in Bourbong Street.
ALL WILL be merry and bright in the Bundaberg CBD on Thursday, December 7 as the region puts its Christmas spirit on display for the Pageant of Lights.

Council's Community and Cultural Service portfolio spokesperson Cr Judy Peters said this year's event would feature exciting new additions.

"The Pageant of Lights, as per tradition, will include the official turning on of the Christmas lights, the ever popular street parade, food and market stalls and a full entertainment program by local performers,” Cr Peters said.

"This will see Bourbong Street and Buss Park awash with the magic of Christmas as we come together as a community to celebrate the start of the festive season.

"This year's event will also feature new children's entertainment with the Larrikin Puppets Christmas Show in Buss Park following the parade and the ultimate Christmas photo opportunity with two life size snow globes which up to eight people can step inside.”

Festivities kick off at 6pm with the turning on of the lights at 7pm followed by the street parade.

"Bring a blanket or chair and settle in for an evening of festive entertainment.”

Pageant of Lights will be held from 6pm to 9pm in Bourbong Street, between Buss Park and the CBD Pavilion.

Council welcomes back major sponsor Ergon Energy.

