Nearly 3000 without power as storm turns off the lights

Nearly 3000 homes have lost power in the Bundaberg region.

Ergon Energy Bundaberg manager Rod Rehbein said about 2,700 homes were without power in Bundaberg West, Avoca, Branyan, Pacific Haven, Sharon, Bundaberg, Millbank, Moolboolman.

Mr Rehbein said Ergon Energy workers were patrolling the power lines and were working to fix the current outages.

Areas in Avondale, Moorland, Bucca, Yandaran, Watalgan, Berajondo, Rosedale, Waterloo, Invicta, Gooburrum, Mout Watalgan and Winfield have also experienced a power outage, however Ergon Energy workers have restarted the system.

Mr Rehbein said at this stage, it was unknown when the outage would be fixed.

For flood or storm emergencies contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies call 000.