Lights, cards, cash and keys stolen in overnight car thefts

BARGARA police are reminding you: lock your car, don't leave valuables in it, and keep an eye out for suspicious behaviour in your neighbourhood after a spate of car thefts in Bargara.

A debit card, keys and ID card were stolen from a vehicle in a driveway on Buchan Dr between 8.30pm Monday and 8am Tuesday.

The QPS reference number for this incident is QP1700891335.

Hella spotlights were stolen from a vehicle parked in a carport on Miller St, Bargara between 5.30pm Tuesday and 12pm Wednesday (QP1700899889).

Between 4.30pm Monday and 6.10am Tuesday, a phone case and cash were stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway on Davidson St (QP1700891105).

If you have any information which may help police, phone 131 444 and quote the reference number.