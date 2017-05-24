Lights, cards, cash and keys stolen in overnight car thefts

BARGARA police are reminding you: lock your car, don't leave valuables in it, and keep an eye out for suspicious behaviour in your neighbourhood after a spate of car thefts in Bargara.
A debit card, keys and ID card were stolen from a vehicle in a driveway on Buchan Dr between 8.30pm Monday and 8am Tuesday.
The QPS reference number for this incident is QP1700891335.
Hella spotlights were stolen from a vehicle parked in a carport on Miller St, Bargara between 5.30pm Tuesday and 12pm Wednesday (QP1700899889).
Between 4.30pm Monday and 6.10am Tuesday, a phone case and cash were stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway on Davidson St (QP1700891105).
If you have any information which may help police, phone 131 444 and quote the reference number.