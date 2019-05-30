Lights, camera, action: Bundy's next doco filmed today

PROCESSING trauma is usually something people do on their own.

But what happens when things get too hard and there seems to be no way out?

Bundaberg film maker and storyteller Sarah Tump has seen people struggle with depression, substance abuse and suicide, and has decided to create a group healing situation.

By listening to others' challenges and stories of rehabilitation, Ms Tump hopes to encourage others to keep working at their traumas.

Today the Bones of Women pilot is being filmed at Oodies Cafe.

The scene sees two strangers meet to share their personal stories.

"The two women are now in a successful and triumphant state,” she said.

"They have overcome a lot of trauma from their childhood and will share everything from their breaking points all the way through to the evolution of the state they're in now.”

An audience will also be involved, however there will be a divide between the two women and the spectators.

"The only thing the audience will hear are their voices, until the end when the two women are introduced to them,” Ms Tump said.

"The audience is an essential part of Bones of Women as we will be filming their unbiased reactions in an out of the box way.

"While it's called Bones of Women, it's not just aimed at women. It's set to empower people and inspire them.

"At the end of the day, we've all been through trauma. Some may have healed and some may not have. We're hoping to get those people to that healed state.

"I want people to take control of their own lives and heal any trauma, ultimately to gain a better quality of life.”

Ms Tump would like to see her project eventuate to a three-part docu-series.

"As cliche as it sounds, there is light at the end of the tunnel. If you try something new, that could be the thing that moves you on from the trauma,” she said.