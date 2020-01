FIREFIGHTERS were called to a tree stump on fire in Colosseum late last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to a cattle property on the Bruce Hwy at 10.52pm with reports of the fire.

They suspect the tree had been struck by lightning and had been burning for about three days.

She said they extinguished the blaze. They removed hot embers with a chainsaw.

Firefighters left the scene at 11.53pm.