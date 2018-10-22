Lightning strike shocks man recharging mobile phone

BOLT FROM THE BLUE: Photographer Brian Cassidy captured this dramatic photo of Sunday night's electrical storm over the Hummock.

BOLT FROM THE BLUE: Photographer Brian Cassidy captured this dramatic photo of Sunday night's electrical storm over the Hummock. Brian Cassidy

IF YOU thought the warning about staying off the phone in an electrical storm was just an old wives' tale, think again.

A 29-year-old man was assessed by paramedics at a South Kolan property during Sunday night's storm after he received a minor shock from his mobile phone, which was plugged into the power at the time.

Queensland Ambulance Services operations manager Martin Kelly said the information they had was the man was using the phone at the time.

"He got a bit of a shock,” he said.

"He was okay, he was checked out by the crew but didn't go to hospital.

"It was just minor but a timely reminder that not only is it dangerous outside during thunder and lightning but dangerous inside if you're using some things.”

Mr Kelly said if there was lightning nearby, anything connected to the power had the potential to be dangerous.

"Anything that's connected to the power, so mobile phone, normal phones, any electrical appliances like a drill, if there is lightning nearby it can either strike the ground and send electricity through it or cause the electricity to go through wire and people can get a shock,” he said.

"Depending how close it is depends on what it does.”

Mr Kelly said he'd actually witnessed a man pick up a telephone in an electrical storm and the lightning bolt caused the man's eardrum to burst and the phone heat up and melt.

"The electrical interference noise comes to the phone and the crackling noise can be deafening.”