Lightning need to find their killer instinct: Browne

NETBALL: Wing attack Kelsey Browne has called for her Lightning squad to find their killer instincts and not rely on time being on their side in closing out games.

On Sunday the Lightning withstood a fourth quarter onslaught from the Queensland Firebirds, despite being up by six points.

While they were able to ice the game, and ride the clock, wing attack Browne is wary of it becoming a habit.

Fresh off an MVP performance that took her side into a prelim final, Browne knows what is required to make the big dance.

"We don't want to hold on and get the win, we need to be pushing out those leads," Browne, 26, said.

"It's been the story of our season. Whether it's just the way the game is rolling or how the teams are playing.

"If we do get a big lead, we want to punish them."

The Lightning travel to Sydney this weekend for a 2017 grand final replay against the Giants.

With a game-high 21 assists, Browne made space for her shooting pocket and found Caitlin Bassett with long passes.

She'll need a repeat performance against the Sydney-siders.

"I think the Giants will rebound strongly, it is going to be a tough game," she said.

"It will be very physical. Giants won't back down and we've been training for that.

"We've been put through the ringer.

"Giants have a different style of shooting end, smaller and quicker moving circle. But I back our defence against anyone in the league."