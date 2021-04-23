Lightning names leadership duo for 2021 season

Karla Pretorius and Steph Wood have been named as captain and vice captain of the Sunshine Coast Lightning for the 2021 season.

Sunshine Coast Lightning will be led by Karla Pretorius in 2021 after the defender was endorsed by coaches, players and staff following a comprehensive captaincy selection process.

Pretorius will be supported by Steph Wood as vice-captain, who has been elevated to the leadership position for the first time.

The Lightning foundation players bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team and head coach Kylee Byrne is eager to see what they will bring to the roles.

"What Karla and Steph bring to this team is intangible, they lead by example on court and drive the standards for the rest of the group, while also promoting an open, inclusive culture," Byrne said.

"They possess different leadership styles, which I think are highly complimentary and I firmly believe this pairing will take our Club forward in year 5.

"Karla has had a phenomenal couple of years but I have also seen her develop as a leader and find her voice.

"As a player and person, she gains the instant respect of those around her and she is more than deserving of the Captaincy role.

"Steph has been a leader at our Club since the beginning, so it is apt that she now is rewarded with the official title and responsibility.

"She commands our attack end and the way in which she teaches and brings her teammates into games is a very unique quality that we are lucky to have here at Lightning."

Pretorius said she felt privileged to lead the team in Season 2021.

"This Club holds a special place in my heart, and I feel honoured to captain such an incredible group of people," Pretorius said.

"As a team it is important that everyone is heard, they feel valued and that we create an environment where everyone can perform to the best of their abilities and that's where I see my role."

The elevation to vice-captain will not be taken lightly by Wood, who also said she was excited for the new opportunity and challenge.

"To be recognised by Kylee and the coaches and my teammates is humbling," Wood said.

"Now it's about getting out on court in Round 1 and executing everything we've worked so hard on throughout the pre-season."

Sunshine Coast Lightning will open their 2021 Season against Collingwood Magpies on Saturday 1 May in Melbourne.