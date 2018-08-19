Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN ACTION: The Giants and the Sunshine Coast Lightning at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.
IN ACTION: The Giants and the Sunshine Coast Lightning at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. BRENDAN ESPOSITO
Breaking

Lightning into Super Netball decider after beating Giants

Steele Taylor
by
19th Aug 2018 3:54 PM | Updated: 3:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NETBALL: The Sunshine Coast are set to collide with West Coast in the Super Netball grand final after they defeated the Giants in their preliminary final in Sydney on Sunday.

The national league reigning champions won 59-50, after a tense first half.

Goal shooter Caitlin Bassett bagged 40 goals from 43 attempts at 93% while goal attack Steph Wood nabbed 19 goals from 23 shots at 83%.

Scores were locked at 15-apiece after the first quarter and the visitors held a 27-26 advantage at the main break.

The Lightning then made the most of the third quarter to get a 43-37 lead.

And there was no letting up as they extended that margin in the final stages.

The Giants used an array of interchanges during the contest.

It was another composed performance from the Sunshine Coast, who have won six matches in a row to earn their place on the big stage.

They finished the eight-team regular season in fourth place, just squeezing into the finals, before beating the Firebirds and Giants.

The Lightning caused a sensation in their inaugural season last year, when they claimed the title under coach Noeline Taurua.

More to come.

Related Items

sunshine coast lightning super netball
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Photo gallery: Bundaberg's lovebirds on top of the world

    premium_icon Photo gallery: Bundaberg's lovebirds on top of the world

    News LOVE is in the air - and the water - for some of the happy couples of Bundaberg.

    • 19th Aug 2018 3:18 PM
    Mercury to drop with chilly mornings on the way

    premium_icon Mercury to drop with chilly mornings on the way

    Weather A dry air mass has swept across the state

    Photo gallery: Style on show at Bundy high tea

    premium_icon Photo gallery: Style on show at Bundy high tea

    News Check out our pictures from yesterday's charity fundraiser

    Council reunites Bargara owners with wandering dogs

    premium_icon Council reunites Bargara owners with wandering dogs

    Council News WHEN Phillip Owen realised his pooches were gone, the hunt was on.

    Local Partners