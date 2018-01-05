Lightning gets too close for comfort

HAMMERED by mother nature, the Bundaberg region has had power outages, heavy downpours, echoing thunder, lightning shows and now hail.

The green and grey clouds started to roll in at 5pm Wednesday, with the chaos following shortly after.

There were hailstones the size of 20-cent pieces falling across the region, 100ft long trees came tumbling and two women were almost struck by lightning on separate occasions.

For one local woman, that meant getting the fright of her life.

Jane Alice was standing outside her Bargara home when a lightning bolt struck the power pole just metres from where she stood.

"I've never seen it that close before,” she said.

"I was standing close to this pole when the lightning hit and I felt the heat off it.

"And it was so loud - I'm in shock.”

With the whole experience literally over in a flash, Ms Alice said she couldn't quite tell what happened.

"When it happened, I ran,” she said.

"I just saw it out the corner of my eye and felt the heat and my ears ringing.”

Thanking her lucky stars, Ms Alice said she might have to get a lottery ticket.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that in a severe thunderstorm people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm and beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergencies phone SES on 132 500.