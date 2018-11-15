Lightning employ a fine-tuned program

NETBALL: With two successful seasons in the bank, Sunshine Coast Lightning coach Noeline Taurua says she has embraced a greater level of confidence behind the club's pre-season formula.

The two-time Super Netball premiers started preparations for their third Super Netball campaign this week and, after years of experimentation, Taurua said it would be a highly specific program this time around.

"I know this might sound terrible but we actually know what we're doing now,” she said.

"I feel with two years under our belt we've got quite a strong foundation or base. We've been testing and trying to find what our ingredients are and what works and we're now at that stage where we're very clear on our processes or routines and know those areas that are going to be successful for us in long haul.

"I feel more confident in what we're doing in 2019 and the set-ups we have behind the scenes.”

With help from USC, players are currently undergoing plenty of tests for strength, power, aerobic, biomechanical and muscle balance as well as medical assessments to create benchmarks for the season ahead.

Some of those tests, which mid-courter Laura Scherian was partaking in yesterday, include the use of force plates and 3D motion capture systems.

Sunshine Coast Lightning's Laura Scherian gets busy in pre-season training as coach Noeline Taurua watches on. Tom Threadingham

Although highly in depth, it was something Taurua said past experiences had helped to fine-tune.

"We've gone more specific on some of the testing that we are doing in regards to knowing that it's going to be relevant on court or for the certain style of game that we want to play which is an explosive game.

"Instead of maybe doing 10 (tests) we're looking at maybe three or four and really prioritising those areas.

It won't be easy for the group either.

"For us to be explosive they need to be hugely fit and strong and powerful and this is the time, pre-season going up to February, that they feel it,” Taurua said.

However, Scherian was lapping up every minute of the training so far.

"I think pre-season and off-season is either something you love or hate and I love it personally,” she said.

"I love a good pre-season but I think everyone knows you've just got to do it to get out there and be successful in the season and there's so much we have to go through before we start but it's so exciting.”

Having some fresh faces around the camp was something she relished too.

"It's really great to meet some new people and get them out there into the training sessions and also just to have some fresh eyes on things as well and some new insight,” she said.