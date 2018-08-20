Lightning doesn't strike twice: Power knocks out Dogs

DOGFIGHT: Bay Power bested Brothers Bulldogs 11.13-79 - 5.10-40 in the AFL Wide Bay elimination final at Keith Dunne Oval, Hervey Bay. This could be the first time in history a Bundaberg club has not qualified for the AFL Wide Bay seniors preliminary or grand finals.

DOGFIGHT: Bay Power bested Brothers Bulldogs 11.13-79 - 5.10-40 in the AFL Wide Bay elimination final at Keith Dunne Oval, Hervey Bay. This could be the first time in history a Bundaberg club has not qualified for the AFL Wide Bay seniors preliminary or grand finals.

AUSSIE RULES: The AFL Wide Bay elimination final result was in the bag before the first quarter was over.

Bay Power, who finished in a three-way tie for first but third on percentage, were up for this fight.

Brothers Bulldogs, the only Bundaberg club to make the seniors post-season, finished the regular season five wins behind the Power, but they travelled to Keith Dunne Oval on a mission to prove they could mix and match it with the best.

Some rival coaches flagged the Bulldogs as a danger side: an outfit that has the talent to be Wide Bay's best team but just lacks execution.

The Power weren't about to let lightning strike twice.

The side had been in this situation last year. They finished in a three-way tie for first but third on percentage, and were forced to fight through an elimination final at Keith Dunne Oval.

Last year, they lost by 31 points.

It wouldn't happen again.

A seven-goal opening term blew the Bulldogs away, as a hungry Power opened a match-winning 39-point lead at the first break. The Bulldogs kicked just one goal in the first term, and at half-time had scored just 10 points.

It was a far cry from the Brothers side that dominated the Power in Bundaberg on July 21, when Brothers won by 23 points.

"They pumped us up there the other week so we knew it was going to be hard,” Power captain Josh Wheeler said.

Brothers actually outscored the home side in the second half but the damage was already done.

"It was a dogfight,” Wheeler said.

"I think we just wanted it more. The last few weeks we've been second to the footy and we've really put a priority on that, to be first to the footy like we were at the start of the season.

"I think we were more hungry. We got the jump on them and that set us up for the game, we just kept playing our normal football after that.”

