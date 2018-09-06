Lightning announce new Peace to the puzzle for 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Peace Proscovia of Lightning in action during the Vitality Netball Superleague Grand Final between Loughborough Lightning and Wasps at Copper Box Arena on July 7, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

NETBALL: The sharp shooting Peace Proscovia says a strong desire to test herself and reach new limits will serve as a driving force behind her new role with the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

The Ugandan athlete was announced as Lightning's latest signing yesterday and is expected to fill the shoes of Caitlin Bassett who will join the Giants in 2019.

Proscovia has played in the Vitality Netball Superleague in England for the past four seasons and attracted attention on the world stage following her stand-out performance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games where she shot with 91 per cent accuracy for her country.

Having captained the Ugandan national team to an undefeated 2017 season that culminated in winning the Africa Championship, the sought-after shooter brings both netball nous and leadership qualities to the court.

During her time in the UK she played a key role for the Loughborough Lightning in two grand finals.

"I've always yearned to play in Australia and test my ability where I don't trust myself so when the offer to go to Sunshine Coast came in I accepted it boldly because that is where I can test my ability and I've always wanted to be there,” she said.

She relished the new challenge and was keen to pit her skills against the best Super Netball had to offer.

"(I want to) Just to display my skills and show my ability to see where my limit is and what I can bring differently into the league,” she said.

"Just like what I did with Loughborough Lightning I will always put in my best to make the team succeed and do all that is within my means.”

Along with a new competition, Proscovia was keen to take her career to new heights under Noeline Taurua.

"I'm just looking forward to being trained by her because it's going to be a different environment all together. I'm excited to be trained by her and see what she can do to me but I'm willing to take on the training with her because I believe she is a very amazing person, she's a people person and she will give me the best that I need to succeed in my career.”

Standing at 193cm tall, Proscovia's presence will be felt on the court. The 28-year-old scored the most goals of any shooter in both the 2017 and 2018 seasons of the Vitality Netball Superleague, and her fierce determination to succeed sees her shoot more than 700 goals each day.

Lightning Head Coach Noeline Taurua said the signing was a massive coup for the club, with several clubs having fought hard to secure Proscovia's signature.

"I first saw Peace play at the Commonwealth Games when representing Uganda,” Taurua said.

"I thought she was exciting; she could hold strongly, had massive elevation and was a high-percentage shooter.

"Peace is such a lovely person - humble and authentic. She will not only suit our team and Club culture but I'm sure will be a hit within our community.”