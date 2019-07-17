'Lighthouse Killer' preps for debut against Beaver

GLOVING IT: Kiley Dean outside the Lighthouse Hotel.

GLOVING IT: Kiley Dean outside the Lighthouse Hotel. mike knott

BOXING tent fighter Beaver Brophy leaves a remote indigenous community to fight against a Burnett Heads barmaid nicknamed 'the Lighthouse Killer'.

Beaver is the performer name for Brettlyn Neal, who occasionally fights with legendary travelling boxing tent showman Fred Brophy.

Mr Brophy pitches his tent at the Lighthouse Hotel in Burnett Heads on Friday and Saturday where he matches his fighters against local challengers.

One such challenger will be the "little feisty” barmaid Kiley Dean, 40, who has little experience in the boxing ring.

She did have a blue belt in tae kwon do, although that would have no bearing in a boxing match, and keeps her fitness up by playing netball.

Beaver was an inspiration to Ms Dean but knew little about her except that she was "big and powerful”.

"The Lighthouse Killer is ready to rumble,” Ms Dean said.

"Because I am small and I am quick it would be my advantage.

"I've boxed before but not professionally.

I'm just going to go in there and give it a go.”

In a typical Brophy match there were three rounds lasting a minute each, but if a fighter was knocked down three times then the match was over.

Dean intends on testing her opponent's strength by starting out defensively.

"I don't see me going in aggressively and gung-ho.

"We'll start off with a bit of defence and see what kind of punches I'm going to get thrown at me and take it from there.”

Beaver once fought a tag-team duo in Mount Isa, where she won after breaking a rib, but has slowed down from boxing in the last six months since becoming a youth worker in Doomadgee, in Queensland's north west.

She was apprehensive about the fight against Ms Dean as she would have the crowd on her side.

"Going to have my night cut out with the Lighthouse Killer,” Beaver said.

"She will be up the ladder before anyone else has a chance to get a hand up.

"It's going to be a good night at the Lighthouse Hotel, it always is.”

The event will be run from 7am Friday till 10pm Saturday.