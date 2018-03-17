Lighter fluid poured on man's penis in torture case

Blood was everywhere when police went to investigate the brutal torture.

IT WAS a crime of unimaginable horror.

A 29-year-old man turned up at Bundaberg Hospital.

His back, left arm, legs and genitals were burned.

He had no idea what happened to him, or why anybody would do such a thing.

Cops eventually found Brett Steven Spies and charged him for the hideous attack.

Spies and the victim had been friends.

But that changed, Spies claimed, when the other man "confessed" to raping a girl.

"This silly c--- has told me he's a pedophile, after I've had a bottle of vodka," Spies told one witness.

There was no evidence the alleged confession was true.

Nonetheless, Spies set the man alight.

"I poured lighter fluid on this dirty dog's cock and balls and he'll never be touching another kid again," Spies told a witness.

"He was rolling around in his own blood to put himself out. Every time he put himself out I'd light him up again."

He punched the man, kicked his head, and left him permanently brain damaged.

The disgusting details were relayed to Bundaberg District Court.

At a Mt Perry house, the scene of the crime, cops found a blood-soaked pillow, blood-stained mattress, and blood smeared on bathroom drawers.

Spies pleaded guilty to torture, grievous bodily harm, and GBH with intent to disfigure.

The court heard Spies was an alcoholic who drank a bottle of spirits every day.

In late 2016, Spies was given 10 years' jail for GBH with intent to disfigure, and six years added for torture.

He'd have to serve at least 12 years, 9 months before getting parole.

Spies, now in his mid-30s, said the sentence was excessive.

He went to the Queensland Court of Appeal, where the case divided opinion among judges.

Justice David Boddice said the conduct was "brutal and persistent" but Spies did make significant admissions, and pleaded guilty.

The sentence was manifestly excessive, Justice Boddice said.

But Justice Hugh Fraser and Appeal Court President Walter Sofronoff thought otherwise.

Justice Sofronoff described the dreadful injuries and burns.

"Some of these were deep. Some of them were infected," he said.

"His nose was broken.

"The violence to his head left him with a permanent brain injury."

He said the Bundaberg court made the right decision.

Leave to appeal was refused.

