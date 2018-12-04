Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than $710,000 of taxpayers money have been paid to three independent members of a secret light rail advisory board. Picture John Grainger
More than $710,000 of taxpayers money have been paid to three independent members of a secret light rail advisory board. Picture John Grainger
Politics

Secret light rail board paid $710K of taxpayer cash

by Annabel Hennessy
4th Dec 2018 8:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Members of a secretive advisory board for the under fire light rail are being paid up to $7000 per meeting by the NSW government - but refuse to tell anyone what they're talking about.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal that since 2014 Transport for NSW has splashed out at least $710,000 of taxpayers' money paying the three independent members of the Sydney Light Rail Advisory Board.

Despite the big bucks being shelled out, the board's minutes and agendas are not publicly available because of "commercial sensitivities", according to a spokesman for Transport Minister Andrew Constance. And it does not publish an annual report.

Chair Ron Finlay, an infrastructure lawyer, receives $70,000 per year to sit on the board. Independent members Dr Kerry Schott and Penny Graham pocket $40,000 a year.

Last year the board had just 10 meetings, some of which members attended via phone.

It comes as CBD businesses brace for another disrupted Christmas period caused by the bumbling light rail project, which is running more than a year late and $500 million over budget.

Established in 2014, according to Transport for NSW the advisory board is meant to provide "independent expert advice to government" on the project.

 

Kerry Schott pocketed $40,000 a year. Picture: Aaron Francis
Kerry Schott pocketed $40,000 a year. Picture: Aaron Francis

 

In October, Ms Graham left the board which has since had its role downgraded.

"The Sydney Light Rail Advisory Board, which comprises two independent members, will continue to provide advice to the Secretary of TfNSW as needed on critical project decisions," a Transport for NSW spokesman said.

He did not answer whether the remaining members had their pay reduced as a result of the board's reduced role.

Opposition transport spokeswoman Jodi McKay said the amount the board was paid was exorbitant: "We have no idea what this organisation has done … you would think … they would be responsible for transparency on the project."

board light rail nsw sydney

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Inside the new Bundy Brewed Drinks Barrel

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Inside the new Bundy Brewed Drinks Barrel

    Business LOCALS and tourists alike are set to be wowed with the re-opening of the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks iconic barrel attraction.

    Heavy rain could drench Bundy

    premium_icon Heavy rain could drench Bundy

    Weather Heavy rainfall could see parts of Bundy cop more than 50mm of rain

    Dad caught with sawn-off gun duct taped to homemade silencer

    premium_icon Dad caught with sawn-off gun duct taped to homemade silencer

    Crime Man caught with sawn off rifle attached to homemade silencer

    Deepwater fire latest: Blame game heats up

    premium_icon Deepwater fire latest: Blame game heats up

    News Residents question red tape around property fire management

    Local Partners