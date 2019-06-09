Dog survives deadly plane crash

A SMALL plane crashed in a Long Island field killing both people on board - but a dog in tow somehow made it out alive, according to reports and authorities.

The Beechcraft A36 Bonanza crashed about 150km east of Manhattan about 15 minutes after departing from Long Island McArthur Airport, the New York Post reports, quoting Federal Aviation Administration and law enforcement sources.

"The plane came out of the sky at a very sharp angle, banked to the left - within 40 seconds I saw this giant plume of black smoke" witness Kenneth Cooper told Newsday.

Mr Cooper drove to the crash site and saw the propeller about 30m from the wreck.

"It was a pretty horrible scene," he said. "There were just personal items strewn all over the place."

Mr Cooper praised the pilot for avoiding crashing into homes, managing to stay in the air long enough to reach the field.

"The person who was driving the plane obviously cared about the residents and put it down as best he could in the safest place possible," Mr Cooper told Newsday.

The dog was apparently rescued and taken in buy a local farmer.

The plane was registered to RI Aviation Services LLC, based out of Burlington, Mass. Investigators believe the aircraft's engine had failed, the sources said.

A Beechcraft Bonanza A36. Picture: Supplied

The victims were not immediately identified, pending family notification. The NTSB and the FAA were investigating the incident.

