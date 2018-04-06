Menu
Light plane clips power lines over cane field

by Staff writers
6th Apr 2018 10:57 AM

AN investigation is under way after a light plane clipped powerlines over a cane field southeast of Townsville.

About 7.50am reports emerged of an incident involving a plane.

A neighbour reportedly witnessed the incident.

A Townsville Police spokesman said the plane clipped powerlines and the pilot managed to get the aircraft back to the aerodrome.

Ergon reported 99 homes were affected by a power outage in Brandon.

Locations affected include Ayr, Rose Rd, Hughes Rd, Brandon, Lochinvar Station, Drynie Rd, Townsville Rd, Viero Rd, Hoey Rd, Shemlowski Rd, Lochinvar and the Bruce Highway at Giru.

canefield light plane townsville
