Light issues threatens to damper the Cyclefest

CYCLING: The organisers of the CycleFest International says next year’s event is not in any danger, despite not having funding to light up the event.

The NewsMail can reveal the Kevin Brogden Velodrome is not suitable to host the event with its current facilities.

Next year’s Cyclefest will have three days of racing there with a criterium race to be held before it starts.

But after a test from Cycling Australia it was found that the lights were not suitable.

The organisers now need to install new temporary lights at a cost of $28,000.

The event has $5000 already from Energy Queensland but need the rest of the funding for it to happen.

Cyclefest executive director Jason Templeman said he hoped the Bundaberg Regional Council can provide some, if not the rest, of the funding.

“We’re positive what the outcome will be,” he said.

“We’ve requested additional funding towards the cost of the lights. We’ve got some money in our budget and we’ve put a figure to the council so we hope they find it in their budget.”

The council will discuss it next week.

Templeman said the issue should speed up the process of upgrading the velodrome.

The Bundaberg Cycling Club, in consultation with the council, has created a master plan over the past 18 months to build a 250m world class track.

But now it needs assistance from the state government, Cycling Queensland, Cycling Australia and others for it to come to fruition.

“Without the velodrome, without the upgrade the event will struggle in the future,” Templeman said.

“If it is going to happen, it needs to happen now.”