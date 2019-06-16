Light failure cancels match between Granville and KSS Jets

CLEARING KICK: Jamie Goodsall clears the ball out of defence for Doon Villa in their Wide Bay Premier League match against United Park Eagles on Saturday night.

FOOTBALL: The round nine Wide Bay Premier League fixture between Granville and KSS Jets was abandoned on Saturday night after light failure shut the game down at half-time.

At the time of the light failure the KSS Jets were leading 2-0.

LSS Jets coach Phil Rimmer was frustrated about having to replay the match.

"We were up 2-0 and really starting to hit our straps,” Rimmer said.

"These things happen but it is frustrating that we will have to wait to play again.”

Granville vice-president Richard Kimber was able to shed some light on the problem.

"Ergon advised that there was a surge on the power line which blew a fuse from the street,” Kimber said.

"This created a flow-on effect blowing a run capacitor which shut down our lights.”

Kimber understood that it was out of the club's control.

"It was unfortunate but there was nothing we could do,” he said.

In a quirky situation the club 'Last Man Standing' function went ahead as the power issue did not effect the clubhouse.

Across town, Sunbury proved too strong for Buccaneers winning 7-3.

Sunbury led 4-1 at half-time before a more competitive second half from Buccaneers narrowed the scoreline.

Sunbury coach Andrew Howlett believed his side gifted the Buccaneers some opportunities.

"We conceeded three soft goals,” Howlett said.

"We are back on the right track but we still have some work to do.”

Howlett nominated his son Ryan Howlett as a stand-out performer along with Richard Pendleton.

Doon Villa's trip to Bundaberg did not achieve the result they were chasing losing 4-1 to United Park Eagles.

In other matches Bingera proved too strong for the United Warriors with a 7-1 win.

The final match of the round was a local derby between the top of the table Across the Waves and Brothers Aston Villa.

Across the Waves accounting for Brothers Aston Villa 3-0.