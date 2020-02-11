Menu
HELPING HAND: Bundaberg Rum's limited-edition Bundaberg Australian Bushfires Regeneration Rum
LIFTING SPIRITS: Bundy Rum to donate all profits from new tipple

Mikayla Haupt
11th Feb 2020 1:30 PM
BUNDABERG Rum has announced plans to produce a limited-edition rum and donate 100 per cent of its profits to WWF’s Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund.

The Australian Bushfires Regeneration Rum, complete with a koala instead of the company’s polar bear mascot, will be available next month.

The company hopes to raise $1 million through the sales of the product.

Bundaberg Rum has already donated $500,000 to the Australian Red Cross Australia Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

“These funds help the Australian Red Cross support people and communities who have been impacted by these devastating bushfires,” a company spokesman said.

“Like so many of you, we’ve been heartbroken at the scale of natural devastation that Australia has endured with 18.6 million hectares of bushland and more than a billion animals lost.

“We wanted to do more, and we know our Bundy Rum community want to do more too.”

