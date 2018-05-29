LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT: Fifty years of brewing in Bundy

HONOURED: Cliff Fleming of Bundaberg Brewed Drinks accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award from Yale Morgan at the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence awards night.

ONE of Bundaberg's longest-standing businessmen was acknowledged on the weekend after being awarded the Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award.

Cliff Fleming has been in the Bundaberg business sector for half a century and couldn't believe his name was called.

"I was absolutely elated when I received the award," MrFleming said.

"To think that local people in the name of the Chamber of Commerce thought that I was deserving of such an award, I was most delighted to hear that.

"I'm so grateful, I hold them in very high esteem, and I'm equally as proud that I've been recognised in my community."

As Mr Fleming's CV flashed across the awards screen, he couldn't help but fight back tears.

"In that moment it was like a lifetime flashed before me in five minutes, it was really quite touching," he said.

With the help of his parents, MrFleming opened the soft drink company 50 years ago, and said none of it would have been achievable without the help of his community.

"When I first started I didn't set out for all of this, and never in my wildest dreams did I think it'd grow into the company it is today," he said.

"It came about slowly and that slow growth enabled me to employ professional help, which allowed it to slowly speed up and become what it is.

"We've been an overnight success that's taken 50 years, and I hope the business can stay alive in Bundaberg for another 50 years.

"I'm so proud the name of Bundaberg is being distributed to 44 countries around the world today.

"We are so invested in Bundaberg that we will be building a super brewery here, with expected completion in the year 2021/22 and aim to double our staff by 2030."

What sets Bundy Brewed Drinks apart from the competition is their unique production method.

"It used to be bottle fermented, and things have evolutionised along the way, but what's special about Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is that we've stuck to traditional brewing methods rather than cordials to manufacture a product," MrFleming said.

"Where our opposition buy essences and make it on the spot, we have to nurture our product.

"It takes three to seven days to ferment, which we always do at our high-gravity beer production site in Bundaberg, and then either we bottle it here or the fermented concentrate is sent to bottlers in our overseas factories."