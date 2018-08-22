Lifestyle options throughout region

The diverse range of houses in Norville continues to grow.

NORVILLE is a well-established suburb of Bundaberg and is home to a wealth of valuable services as well as some of the region's sporting grounds and clubs and also the Bundy Bowl and Leisure Centre, which is becoming a must-do on visitors to the Bundaberg region's wish list.

Close to the centre of Bundaberg, Norville is an ideal suburb for those starting out and wanting affordable housing with the median price over the past 12 months $238,000.

The face of housing is slowly changing in Norville with the introduction of new residential options like Edenbrook Estate.

It has been designed to deliver a new standard in residential living with beautifully designed home sites, unique streetscapes and a great location that is conveniently located close to schools, pools, shopping centres, sporting and social clubs, a day care centre and parks.

The installation of an $800,000 bucket play area at the Norville Park Swimming Pool is set to provide hours of fun for the region's toddlers.

Venues and facilities portfolio spokesman John Learmonth said the improvements were continuing at the Norville Park Olympic Pool following a million-dollar makeover of its two pools last year.

"An extra $800,000 will be invested in the new financial year, with half a million dollars completing the $800,000 shaded bucket play area and a $300,000 shade cover to be installed over the 25-metre pool,” Cr Learmonth said.

Facility manager Michele Watson said pool users had frequently provided feedback about the need for increased shade and play facilities in the region.

"We have up to 7000 people through the gates a month in summer and additional shade would be very helpful,” Ms Watson said.

Queensland's prototype multiple-area school, Norville, is a complex educational campus that includes a special education unit supporting hearing impaired and language delayed children, children with intellectual impairment plus/or autism spectrum disorder and children with physical impairment, an early childhood intervention program supporting children on campus and through home visits and a primary school with an enrolment about 700 students.

Another educational opportunity in Norville is Shalom College, which has been operating since 1984.

Although much has changed in the past 30 years, their basic educational principles have not and it is designed so every student should receive quality education in a caring environment.

With Jurassic Putt, Laser Skirmish and the Wild West Shoot Out alongside their ten-pin bowling facilities, Bundy Bowl is a great, family friendly venue.

The Waves Sports Club, founded in 1968, has nearly half a century of serving 45,000 members of the local community in recreational and entertainment activities.

With a hugely diverse range of events, promotions, and activities, The Waves remains one of Bundaberg's favourite destinations for fun with free entertainment booked five times a week.

When it comes to delicious food The Waves also offers extensive menu options from its Sticky Fingers Cafe or Rock Salt Bistro.

The Tom Quinn Community Centre was established to provide services for the disadvantaged and marginalised of the local community and is a wonderful, friendly and safe environment for people to learn new skills, access emotional support and enjoy the company of others.

It has a recycled timber workshop, an engineering workshop, community nursery and garden cafe.

TQ's Cafe is the hub of the Tom Quinn Community Centre garden areas and visitors can relax at the cafe and enjoy a meal and light refreshments in the serene and picturesque environment.