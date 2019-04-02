Lifesaving leaders get skilled up

FUTURE LEADER: Caitlyn Pape cis one of five young lifesavers from the Bundaberg region that will take part in a leadership program.

THE next generation of lifesavers will head to Lake Moogerah this weekend to develop core leadership and teamwork skills as part of the Breaka Youth Excellence Program.

Surf Life Saving Queensland's (SLSQ) annual three-day program will bring together like-minded surf lifesavers aged 15 to 17 for an action-packed weekend at the Scenic Rim lake.

Participating in the program will be five lifesavers from Bundaberg.

Harry Packwood, Jasmine Dooley and Lachlan Barrett will represent Elliott Heads SLSC, while Caitlyn Pape and Telissa Hansford from Moore Park SLSC will also take part in the program.

SLSQ membership development manager Jamie Findlay said the training provided a fantastic opportunity for aspiring leaders within the surf lifesaving movement to be brought together for a weekend of leadership development, teamwork and networking.

"These lifesavers have been identified by their club for their passion and commitment. Over the weekend, our aim is to further ignite that passion, and develop a range of skills that participants can apply to all aspects of their lives,” he said.

"Attendees will be required to complete problem-solving tasks and undertake a series of team-building activities through both mentally and physically challenging exercises.”

State membership services officer Robert Campbell said the lifesavers selected for the program were existing leaders within their clubs.