Lifesavers back LNP plan for emergency volunteer fund

THE state LNP, if they win government, will introduce a dedicated $10 million Emergency Volunteers Fund and the idea has been welcomed by the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club.

LNP Shadow Emergency Services Minister Tim Mander visited Bargara today to outline the new dedicated fund, where organisations could apply for and receive assistance to improve local community resilience and maintain or increase capacity.

"Each year Queensland experiences extreme weather events and it's important we provide our volunteer organisations with the equipment and facilities they need to deliver emergency services,” Mr Mander said.

"These funding grants for vital equipment and supplies would provide a more secure financial footing for volunteer organisations like the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club.”

Speaking alongside the Shadow Minister at the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said the policy would provide greater support to the region's volunteer organisations that support the Bundaberg and Burnett communities.

"Our dedicated volunteer organisations receive some government assistance, but they also have to rely heavily on community support and generosity to provide vital emergency services,” Mr Bennett said.

"The Bundaberg region is no stranger to extreme weather events, so it's important we provide our volunteer organisations with the equipment and facilities they need to come to our community's aid.”

Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club president Lynda Cremer welcomed the news.

"The Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club would welcome the opportunity to apply for assistance, particularly with equipment upgrade and replacement,” Mrs Cremer said.

"The cost of an IRB is around $25,000 for a hull and a motor, so to have the opportunity to replace this vital equipment with a grant would be wonderful for our hardworking volunteers.

"Like many other emergency volunteer organisations, our members are rostered to provide a service then need to spend time and energy fundraising to ensure our equipment and facilities are replaced and updated.

"A rescue board costs $2000 delivered to Bundaberg and to ensure members can train and provide an effective rescue service we need six or seven in good condition at any one time.”