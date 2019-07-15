Lifesaver skills put to the test

VITAL SERVICE: Surf Life Saving Queensland's Julie Davis has stressed the importance of lifeguards keeping up with training.

MORE than 35 lifeguards and trainee lifeguards had their skills put to the test on Saturday as they completed their fitness proficiency testing at Kellys Beach.

Surf Life Saving Queensland services co-ordinator Julie Davis said the training kept lifeguards up to speed with the latest information to help them on the job.

"The assessment, combined with a rigorous training program, ensures the highest standard of competence is maintained,” Ms Davis said.

The lifeguards and trainee lifeguards, who hailed from areas between Yeppoon and Hervey Bay, underwent a series of complex rescue scenarios during the training.

This included board and tube rescues that tested the guards' physical and mental capabilities.

Testing was also undertaken for water-based rescues, jet skis, first aid and advanced resuscitation.

Training also covered what to say to Queensland Ambulance Service crews during the event of an emergency rescue, and also proper radio use.

"The whole concept is to get lifeguards here and do any upgrades that need to be done,” Ms Davis said.

"There is also fitness training that happens three times a year.”

Ms Davis stressed the importance of keeping up with training for lifeguards.

"It is very important. It keeps their kills and fitness up in case of a rescue,” she said.

And while it is still too cold for some to brave the ocean for a quick dip, Ms Davis said swimmers must still be aware and only swim on patrolled beaches and between the flags.

"Our beaches may be a little quieter this time of year but it is essential that our lifeguards remain focused ahead of what will no doubt be another busy season across the region's beaches,” she said.

In 2018 and 2019, Bundaberg lifeguards performed nearly 10,000 preventative actions to protect the 219,295 beach-goers who flocked to the region.

During that time, lifeguards also administered 880 first-aid treatments and saved the lives of 23 people through in-water rescues.

For those interested in surf lifesaving, Ms Davis recommended they speak to their local officials at the surf club.