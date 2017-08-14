Life's sweet for Ekka lovebirds

REAL BUZZ: Doug and Vicki Kilgour are sharing their love of bees and honey with Ekka patrons.

LIFE couldn't get any sweeter for Ekka faithful Doug and Vicki Kilgour.

The married couple are among a small group of apiarists helping educate city slickers about the importance of bees at the Royal Queensland Show.

The Baffle Creek couple explained they started their small honey venture about four years ago.

"Vicki wanted bees so we decided to get two hives," 61-year-old Doug said.

Now the couple has 20 hives that produce about 2000kg of honey in a good year.

"This year, because there's been a drought, it's been very hard for the bees in our area," Doug said.

"So we've just been sustaining them but not really growing them."

Doug is allergic to bee stings but he and 57-year-old Vicki refuse to let that hold them back from their passion.

"I work with the bees but I have to be very careful," Doug said.

"I always put my safety gear on and if I get stung I take antihistamines and cortisone."

Entries for the Ekka's Apiculture Competition can be viewed at the Queensland Beekeepers' Association's display and product stall in the Agricultural Hall.

There are also apiary demonstrations throughout the day.

