28°
News

Life's sweet for Ekka lovebirds

Sherele Moody
| 14th Aug 2017 5:00 PM
REAL BUZZ: Doug and Vicki Kilgour are sharing their love of bees and honey with Ekka patrons.
REAL BUZZ: Doug and Vicki Kilgour are sharing their love of bees and honey with Ekka patrons. Sherele Moody

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LIFE couldn't get any sweeter for Ekka faithful Doug and Vicki Kilgour.

The married couple are among a small group of apiarists helping educate city slickers about the importance of bees at the Royal Queensland Show.

The Baffle Creek couple explained they started their small honey venture about four years ago.

"Vicki wanted bees so we decided to get two hives," 61-year-old Doug said.

Now the couple has 20 hives that produce about 2000kg of honey in a good year.

"This year, because there's been a drought, it's been very hard for the bees in our area," Doug said.

"So we've just been sustaining them but not really growing them."

Doug is allergic to bee stings but he and 57-year-old Vicki refuse to let that hold them back from their passion.

"I work with the bees but I have to be very careful," Doug said.

"I always put my safety gear on and if I get stung I take antihistamines and cortisone."

Entries for the Ekka's Apiculture Competition can be viewed at the Queensland Beekeepers' Association's display and product stall in the Agricultural Hall.

There are also apiary demonstrations throughout the day.

- NewsRegional

News Corp Australia

Topics:  agriculture apiculture bees ekka 2017 food honey show

Man breaching domestic violence order rings police

Man breaching domestic violence order rings police

A BARGARA lad visiting his lover - despite a court order banning them being together - was busted when he called cops because he thought a burglar was outside.

PTSD sufferer on probation after outburst at clinic

THREAT: Jason Robinson, 42, had wanted his medical records when he caused a public nuisance at a Bundy medical clinic.

Ex-military man threatens medical centre's employee

PARENT PICKLES: Get out, it's vital for development

OUT THERE: Ensure each day (preferably several times a day) that you make time to head outdoors with your child.

How to encourage your kids to play outside

Tiger sharks a top catch in region

HOTSPOT: According to the Queensland shark control program catch statistics, Bundaberg had 32 of the 207 tiger sharks caught in 2016.

Kellys Beach hotspot for sharks in our region

Local Partners

Win trolley full of groceries

Hinkler Central is giving away a chance for customers to grab as many groceries as they can within two minutes.

Students over the moon with Rheed McCracken visit

SPORTING HERO: Givelda State School students were in awe of their special guest Rheed McCracken.

Rheed inspires Givelda State School

Bundy ocean themed festival to draw a crowd of 5000

TIDAL WAVE: Local businesses ready to get on-board with Oceanfest.

Plenty of attractions to enjoy

Get a feel for uni at its open day

STUDY TIME: Bundaberg Diploma of Nursing students Mandi Dawson and Bella Lee on campus.

Check out all that's on offer at CQUni

Kitty Flanagan set to smash it in Bundaberg

BREAKING TABOOS: Kitty Flanagan will bring the laughs to Bundy.

Comedian talks about her funny moments

Scene stealers so funny that they became movie stars

THERE’S an illustrious group of top-notch comedians who toiled in stand-up until they made the most of a meaty role and turned it into a big break.

REVEALED: Everything that just happened on Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 episode 5 of Game of Thrones.

**Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode**

MOVIE REVIEW: Creepy doll will toy with your mind

Lulu Wilson in a scene from the movie Annabelle: Creation.

Scares aplenty but Annabelle can’t conjure up an emotional impact.

Tom Cruise injured in stunt gone bad

Tom Cruise filming Mission Impossible 6 in London.

Cruise was forced to leave the set of Mission Impossible 6 in London

Justin Bieber rejected by woman on Twitter

Justin Bieber was keen on this woman but she’s taken.

THE singer was embarrassingly rebuffed on Instagram.

Bachelor winner Alex’s new same-sex relationship

Alex Nation, and alleged new girlfriend.

Newly single Bachelor star Alex Nation is dating a woman.

Elon Musk warns entire world while visiting Amber Heard

Elon Musk.. we should be more worried about AI than North Korea

SpaceX founder flies halfway round the world for Amber Heard

RELOCATE YOUR BUSINESS HERE

3/42 Johanna Boulevard, Kensington 4670

Commercial An excellent opportunity exists for relocating your business and super fund purchase ... Sold for...

An excellent opportunity exists for relocating your business and super fund purchase for very little outlay. Positioned in the main commercial growth area of...

BARGARA&#39;S BEST VALUE 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT - TOP FLOOR WITH SCENIC OUTLOOK

9-6 McDougall Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 3 2 1 Sold for...

Situated on the 3rd level in Beach Break apartments overlooking reserved pastoral land and park land, the complex offers a relaxing and tranquil living environment...

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVEJOY STREET

7 Lovejoy Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 4 $269,000

7 Lovejoy Street Avenell Heights is a great name for a street and can provide lot's of love and joy for the new owners to be, as it has done for the current owners...

EX JUBILEE DISPLAY HOME

24 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 2 $519,000

Located in the popular Coral Gardens Estate of Kalkie sits this stunning home with so much to offer. This family friendly estate is near primary and secondary...

DREAM ACREAGE LIVING

122 Simpsons Road, Bullyard 4671

House 4 1 4 $460,000

Acreage living is certainly getting more popular so don't miss your chance to see this one! Set in a beautiful area away from any road noise this home will allow...

AS NEW VILLA WITH EXTRA ROOM TO PARK THE CARAVAN

8/46 Jealous Road, Kalkie 4670

Unit 3 1 2 $285,000

An immaculate low- maintenance spacious villa offering additional room for the caravan or motor home. The Villa offers a double gate beside the home with room to...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

RAKED CEILINGS, 2 TOILETS IN IMMACULATE GATED COMPLEX

9 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

This immaculate and well maintained property is located in a security gated boutique complex consisting of only 11 residences. With 2 great sized built in...

ELEGANT HERITAGE INSPIRED RESIDENCE IN EDENBROOK

11 San Vito Court, Norville 4670

House 5 2 5 $769,000

In a class of its own is the only way to describe this magnificent 369.4m2 heritage inspired residence in San Vito Court renowned as one of Bundaberg's most...

OUTSTANDING VALUE - 2 LIVING AREAS, POOL IN SANCTUARY PARK

54 Greathead Road, Ashfield 4670

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Here is a fantastic property perfect for those looking to purchase a modern brick home loaded with extras close to schools and located in a great area. This 4...

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly

First home deposits hits $200k for some

Call for Reserve Bank limits to be scrapped for new buyers

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses