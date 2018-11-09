Life's picture perfect in Bundy with a backyard like this

FOR Bundaberg photographer Tracy Olive, her backyard never ceases to inspire.

Ms Olive said she's constantly dreaming of what she had seen, and was planning her next opportunity to add to these marvellous experiences.

"I took this photograph on what I must say was one of the most amazing days of my life, you see in my back yard there is this most wondrous place full of mysterious creatures and beautiful people that captivate your heart and soul,” Ms Olive said.

"This is of course a sub-adult humpback whale, on its annual migration and he holds a special place in my heart because he found me and my friends as we were gazing in awe at the beautiful Southern Great Barrier Reef.

"He sensed us in his world and was to our delight, curious to see who was in his ocean world.

"His great majestic form appeared out of the blue ocean hues and he flew nearly within our reach. He is on his way home now to his icy feeding grounds in the waters that surround the Arctic.”

Ms Olive said this wondrous place is of course Lady Musgrave Island and it is in all of our beautiful backyards.

Lady Musgrave Island is located 100km by sea from the port of Bundaberg.

