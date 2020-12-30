Menu
Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club, c1931. Picture: Queensland State Archives
News

LIFE'S A BEACH: Vintage images of our local shores

Geordi Offord
30th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
There's nothing Queenslanders love more than a trip to the beach on a hot summer's day and at Bundy we're lucky to have many shores to pick from.

Old photos from the Queensland State Archives have also shown that our forebears were also keen beachgoers back in the day.

Some of the images show families having a day out at Nielson Park Beach in 1931, and swimwear was very different to how we know it today.

The pictures also showed the official opening of Lady Elliot Island with the first flight landing in the island.

Check out some photos from way back when in out gallery below.

