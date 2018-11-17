Life's a ball after school for Bundy's graduates

SMASHING IT: Bundaberg State High's Jarrod Hartland and Tarn Zoto enjoying the activities at Nielson Park Beach as fellow students look on.

SCHOOL is out forever for this year's Year 12 students across the Bundaberg region and they're ready to have a ball ... at least for a short time.

The region's newest graduates have had a massive week celebrating the end of their schooling years, dressing up and hitting the red carpet for their formals, and now receiving their graduation certificates.

Yesterday, the Year 12 students at St Luke's Anglican School walked out of the school grounds for the last time with a traditional guard of honour from the school's other students.

St Luke's Anglican School principal Craig Merritt said this was the start of a new life for the graduates.

"It's a very emotional day, we've had a week of celebrations and ceremony and now is that final moment where they leave the school,” Mr Merritt said.

"We're sure they'll go out there and have a really strong and positive impact on the world.”

The new graduates are heading off to Schoolies, with some flocking to the Gold Coast, Noosa or simply taking it easy in Bundaberg with family and friends.

Others are preparing to jet off on the adventure of a lifetime, exploring their new freedom before returning to Bundaberg, or moving to a new city to study.

Jessalyn Gronbach is one such student.

The jet-setting 16-year-old is about to pack her bags to travel in style through Europe with her family.

"I'll be going to Ireland, Rome, Paris and London, all those beautiful places - and then I'll be going to CQUniversity to study accident forensics,” Jessalyn said.

Indigo Hibbert is heading down south to Melbourne with her little sister to celebrate both her graduation and her birthday, before heading to CQU to study teaching.

Macey Warren said she was excited to go to Noosa with her friends on Saturday.

"I'm looking forward to hanging with my mates and just enjoying it all,” Macey said.

Cooper Steele is bound for the Gold Coast, where he plans to have a blast with his friends before they all move away to begin the next chapter of their lives.

Aradhana Samuel is another jet-setter, heading off to India to see her family before moving to Brisbane or Canberra to study law or health sciences.